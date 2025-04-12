Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 pc-update komt met ray tracing en performance verbeteringen

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is nu enige tijd verkrijgbaar op de pc en heeft meerdere updates ontvangen om de ervaring verder te stroomlijnen. Inmiddels zijn we bij update 8 aangekomen, die nu beschikbaar is om te downloaden.
Deze update brengt wat verbeteringen met betrekking tot ray tracing, de performance en meer. Daarnaast pakt het een potentiële crash aan en worden er wat grafische issues opgelost. Hieronder alle details op een rijtje.
- Performance: Improved performance in environments with large numbers of trees.
- Crash Fix: Resolved a crash that could occur when quitting the game during vehicle chase segments.
- Ray Tracing (AMD GPUs):
- Fixed rainbow-colored, pixelated artifacts when ray tracing was enabled on AMD graphics cards.
- Addressed flickering effects on character hair when using Ray Reconstruction.
- Visual Fixes:
- Character hair no longer appears blurry.
- Wet-to-dry transitions on Spider-Men’s suits are now rendered correctly without pixelation.
- The Greenwich Mural Photo Op now appears as intended when the Level of Detail setting is set to Very High.
- Interface Improvements:
- Fixed a bug where the mouse could become unresponsive after canceling the character switch prompt.
- Applied various user interface-related bug fixes.
- General: Multiple stability enhancements across the board.