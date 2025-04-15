S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl update roadmap voor dit jaar gedeeld

“Stalkers!

Since launch, we’ve been digging into your feedback and aligning it with our own plans and vision for improving and enhancing the gameplay experience. Q1 was all about tackling the big issues — two major updates and multiple hotfixes rolled out, building on last year’s patches.

The Zone is evolving and will continue to. Throughout the year, we will be delivering updates and hotfixes dedicated to making the game better in every aspect. With proper planning, double testing (internal and closed beta for big updates) of all features and fixes, and your feedback, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl will become the game we imagined — and you deserve.

To keep things clear and on track, we’re breaking the roadmap down into quarterly updates. Every three months, you’ll get the full scoop on what’s coming. Patch notes will confirm when it’s live in-game. As always, we welcome you in the comments to share your thoughts and ideas. We follow them closely, as your feedback is one of the pillars that drives the future of the Zone.

See you in the Zone!”