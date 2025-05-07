The Edge of Fate uitbreiding voor Destiny 2 verschijnt op 15 juli

Bungie heeft aangekondigd dat de volgende uitbreiding voor Destiny 2, The Edge of Fate, op 15 juli zal verschijnen. Dit is het nieuwe hoofdstuk in de Destiny saga, dat Year of Prophecy heet. Later dit jaar zal de tweede uitbreiding verschijnen, Renegades genaamd, die gepland staat voor 2 december.
Naast dat Bungie hiermee een nieuw hoofdstuk inluidt voor Destiny 2, betekent dit ook dat er veranderingen zullen plaatsvinden aan de kernsystemen en gameplay mechanieken in de game. Dit zou voor een verfrissende ervaring moeten zorgen.
Hieronder wat trailers en daaronder meer informatie.
Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate
When The Edge of Fate releases on July 15, players will be reintroduced to the Nine, powerful and mysterious beings who existed long before the Traveler, and face a new threat that predates everything Guardians know about Sol. Two major characters will step into the spotlight: Lodi, a new ally from a distant place, and the legendary Warlock Vanguard Ikora. The Edge of Fate will propel Guardians into a multiyear saga that will unfold across multiple expansions.
The expansion will take place on Kepler, a new destination inspired by the puzzle-solving and pathfinding challenges of Destiny 2‘s dungeons and destination design, which encourages deep exploration, mystery, and player-driven discovery. New enemies, weapons, gear, and destination-specific abilities await those brave enough to dive into its secrets.
A key feature of Kepler is the abundant dark matter energy, which powers the abilities available to the Guardian while exploring the destination. The new Matterspark ability allows Guardians to bind to dark matter to change forms, enabling them to squeeze through tight spaces, jump and dash across terrain, and become a rolling force of destruction. Additional abilities include the new Relocator Cannon, which uses Fallen dark matter tech to teleport players across the environment, and Mattermorph, which lets Guardians manipulate their surroundings using the combined forces of dark matter and Strand.
Destiny 2: Renegades – A Star Wars-Inspired Expansion
During the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate reveal event, Bungie also announced Destiny 2: Renegades, the second expansion in the Year of Prophecy, slated for release on December 2, 2025. Inspired by the legendary Star Wars universe, Renegades merges Destiny‘s distinctive storytelling and gameplay with themes and elements drawn from the iconic science-fiction franchise.
The reveal featured a brief cinematic teaser showcasing Renegades, a definitive Destiny 2 Expansion with a narrative integral to the Fate Saga, while also suffused with inspiration from and homage to Star Wars. Renegades will introduce new Destiny characters, innovative activities, and evolved mechanics designed to surprise and delight players.
“With each of our Fate Saga Expansions, we’re looking to break from our past formulas and deliver something truly unique, and Renegades is no exception,” said Justin Truman, Destiny Vice President. “It’s a Destiny story at heart, but with a Star Wars-inspired take that’s been a dream for us to explore.”
Hoewel het nog even wachten is totdat de volgende uitbreiding verschijnt, is in de tussentijd wel Rite of the Nine van start gegaan. Een gloednieuw evenement dat een frisse variant aanbiedt van bekende Dungeons, namelijk Prophecy, Spire of the Watcher en Ghosts of the Deep. Details hieronder.
Rite of the Nine Event
Following today’s reveal, the new “Rite of the Nine” event is now live in Destiny 2 for all players, offering a fresh take on dungeon diving for both seasoned dungeon crawlers and those stepping into the depths for the first time. Featuring three iconic dungeons, Prophecy, Spire of the Watcher, and Ghosts of the Deep, the event introduces unique twists to familiar encounters, including refreshed dungeon weapons with a striking Nine-inspired look. During the event, which acts as a prologue for The Edge of Fate, Guardians will reconnect with Orin, the mysterious Emissary of the Nine.
With the launch of the new activity, dungeoneers can earn new Bungie Rewards. Complete Titles and Triumphs to earn rewards from the new product assortment including a uniquely created Displate by community artist, Gabriel Flauzino.
Tot slot hieronder de veranderingen aan de kernsystemen en gameplay mechanieken. Deze veranderingen worden geïntroduceerd bij de release van The Edge of Fate.
Destiny 2 Core Game Updates
In addition to The Edge of Fate expansion on July 15, major core game innovations will be introduced to Destiny 2, available to all players.
Notably, the Portal, a new, streamlined activity selection screen, will offer instant access to a range of activities tailored to different playstyles to make it easier than ever for players to find their next adventure.
Players will be able to easily choose between Fireteam Ops, Pinnacle Ops, Crucible Ops, and the newly introduced Solo Ops. Fireteam Ops and Pinnacle Ops reinforce quick fireteam action and longer-form cooperative content, while the new Solo Ops activities are specifically designed for solo players who want short, self-contained gameplay sessions without the need for a fireteam.
Additionally, players can tailor activities to match their desired gameplay and the specific rewards they are chasing. Fifty all-new modifiers will allow deeper gameplay customization and offer greater challenges for players, while curated activity rotations will ensure there is always something new to chase.
Armor and gear systems are also evolving to create richer opportunities for buildcrafting. Players will experience set bonuses, a rework of character stats, and armor that starts with full energy.