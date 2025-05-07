The Edge of Fate uitbreiding voor Destiny 2 verschijnt op 15 juli



Bungie heeft aangekondigd dat de volgende uitbreiding voor Destiny 2, The Edge of Fate, op 15 juli zal verschijnen. Dit is het nieuwe hoofdstuk in de Destiny saga, dat Year of Prophecy heet. Later dit jaar zal de tweede uitbreiding verschijnen, Renegades genaamd, die gepland staat voor 2 december.

Naast dat Bungie hiermee een nieuw hoofdstuk inluidt voor Destiny 2, betekent dit ook dat er veranderingen zullen plaatsvinden aan de kernsystemen en gameplay mechanieken in de game. Dit zou voor een verfrissende ervaring moeten zorgen.

Hieronder wat trailers en daaronder meer informatie.

Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate

When The Edge of Fate releases on July 15, players will be reintroduced to the Nine, powerful and mysterious beings who existed long before the Traveler, and face a new threat that predates everything Guardians know about Sol. Two major characters will step into the spotlight: Lodi, a new ally from a distant place, and the legendary Warlock Vanguard Ikora. The Edge of Fate will propel Guardians into a multiyear saga that will unfold across multiple expansions.

The expansion will take place on Kepler, a new destination inspired by the puzzle-solving and pathfinding challenges of Destiny 2‘s dungeons and destination design, which encourages deep exploration, mystery, and player-driven discovery. New enemies, weapons, gear, and destination-specific abilities await those brave enough to dive into its secrets.

A key feature of Kepler is the abundant dark matter energy, which powers the abilities available to the Guardian while exploring the destination. The new Matterspark ability allows Guardians to bind to dark matter to change forms, enabling them to squeeze through tight spaces, jump and dash across terrain, and become a rolling force of destruction. Additional abilities include the new Relocator Cannon, which uses Fallen dark matter tech to teleport players across the environment, and Mattermorph, which lets Guardians manipulate their surroundings using the combined forces of dark matter and Strand.

Destiny 2: Renegades – A Star Wars-Inspired Expansion

During the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate reveal event, Bungie also announced Destiny 2: Renegades, the second expansion in the Year of Prophecy, slated for release on December 2, 2025. Inspired by the legendary Star Wars universe, Renegades merges Destiny‘s distinctive storytelling and gameplay with themes and elements drawn from the iconic science-fiction franchise.

The reveal featured a brief cinematic teaser showcasing Renegades, a definitive Destiny 2 Expansion with a narrative integral to the Fate Saga, while also suffused with inspiration from and homage to Star Wars. Renegades will introduce new Destiny characters, innovative activities, and evolved mechanics designed to surprise and delight players.

“With each of our Fate Saga Expansions, we’re looking to break from our past formulas and deliver something truly unique, and Renegades is no exception,” said Justin Truman, Destiny Vice President. “It’s a Destiny story at heart, but with a Star Wars-inspired take that’s been a dream for us to explore.”