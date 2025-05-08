Logo
Mafia: The Old Country krijgt een gewelddadige ESRB-rating

Nieuws
Matthias Spapen on 08 May 2025 om 11:47

Mafia: The Old Country verschijnt zo stilaan aan de horizon en belooft – als we de omschrijving bij de onlangs verschenen ESRB-rating mogen geloven – een behoorlijk gewelddadige game te worden. Executies met steek- en vuurwapens, bloederige afrekeningen, een fikse dosis marteling… noem het op en het zit in het spel. Logisch ook, gezien het onderwerp.

Wie meer wil weten, kan de onderstaande omschrijving lezen, die motiveert waarom de ESRB de game als “matuur” besloot te raten. Wees wel voorzichtig: de tekst is redelijk vaag, maar bevat toch best wel wat spoilers, zeker in de tweede alinea. Neem van ons aan dat er bij het maken van Mafia: The Old Country niet op een liter bloed meer of minder is gekeken.

“This is an action-adventure game in which players follow the story of Enzo Favara’s ascension through a Mafia family in 1905 Sicily. Players engage in various criminal activities (e.g., extortion, theft, murder) at the behest of the Mafia. Some missions can involve using knives, pistols, rifles, shotguns, and explosives to kill enemy rivals and bandits. Combat is accompanied by realistic gunfire and cries of pain. Blood-splatter effects occur as enemies are killed; blood pools are depicted under bodies. Players can also employ stealth takedowns (e.g., throat slitting, stabbing from behind) to kill enemies discreetly. A handful of story sequences require players to execute characters at close range in order to progress.”

“Cutscenes also depict intense acts of violence and/or gore: characters shot in the head; a man’s throat slit at close range; a bound man in a chair beaten to death; a character’s finger sliced off. The game contains some suggestive material: women escorting men inside a brothel; a man tied to a bed by two women inside the brothel; dialogue such as “I found them still in the whorehouse an hour ago” and “Give me…more vino and all the lovely boobies.” During the course of the game, players’ character can consume alcohol and drive while under the influence. The word “f**k” is heard in the game.”

  1. Anoniem-3091's avatar

    The word “f**k” is heard in the game.”

    haha, typisch mafia games. Heeft Mafia 2 niet het record van het meeste “fucks” in een game?

    @Reply

