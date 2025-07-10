Nieuwe Oblivion Remastered update helpt heel wat problemen de wereld uit

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered ligt al een tijdje in de winkelrekken, maar dat wil uiteraard niet zeggen dat de game perfect is. Naar goede gewoonte wordt er achter de schermen vlijtig gesleuteld aan patches om bestaande problemen op te lossen. Update 1.2 is ondertussen live gegaan in beta en die helpt héél wat moeilijkheden de wereld uit.
De volledige lijst van gefixte bugs en crashes kan je hieronder raadplegen. Ook interessant: de extra moeilijkheidsgraad ‘journeyman’, die nu van in het begin beschikbaar is voor spelers die ‘adept’ te gemakkelijk en ‘expert’ te moeilijk vinden.
Zodra de update de beta fase uitgaat, zal het op alle platformen uitgerold worden.
Oblivion Remastered Update 1.2
SETTINGS CHANGES
- We’ve added additional difficulty settings to allow players to further tune their “Player Combat Damage” & “Enemy Combat Damage”. Players can now select from “Novice”, “Apprentice”, “Adept”, “Journeyman”, “Expert”, and “Master” options in the Gameplay menu. We hope the “Journeyman” setting, specifically, will act as a better bridge between “Adept” and “Expert” for players.
UI
- Fixed map markers disappearing
- Fixed missing punctuation in Simplified Chinese text
- Fixed “Toggle All” button on Map screen to work as a ‘Hold’
- Various fixes to localized text
- Fixed controller issues in Spell making menu
- Fixed menus being cropped incorrectly in 1280×1024
- Fixed the incorrect player stance in the inventory menu after fast travel
- Fixed rebinding keys for Lock Picking
- Fixed keybinds not updating in AZERTY
- Fixed soft lock with controller in Enchanting menu
- Fixed stats not updating when equipping enchanted items
- Fixed a character skin glitch when closing the inventory menu
CRASHES
- Fixed crashes that could occur while fighting Jyggalag
- Fixed crashing when killing a paralyzed NPC with an arrow
- Fixed crashing when paralyzing an already-paralyzed NPC
- Fixed crashing in Spellmaking menu when rapidly removing & implementing effects
- Fixed various GPU crashes
- Fixed crashes that could occur during auto saves
AUDIO
- Fixed underwater SFX persisting after leaving exiting water
- Fixed missing ambient SFX in Shivering Isles
QUESTS
- Fixed NPCs floating after being knocked down during Priory of the Nine quest
- Fixed crashing when entering Flooded Mine during Final Justice quest
- Fixed pathing for Shaleez in Flooded Mine during Final Justice quest
- Fixed crashing when opening Gate to The Fringe during Retaking the Fringe quest
- Fixed mages loading without clothes in Fort Ontus during The Necromancer’s Amulet quest
- Fixed NPC pathing issues in Gardens of Flesh and Bone during ‘Through the Fringe of Madness’ quest
- Fixed missing VFX during the closing of the Great Gate
- Fixed Ilav Dralgoner’s missing facial animation during ‘Saving Time Itself’ quest
- Fixed Sir Thredet’s speech during ‘Umaril the Unfeathered’ quest
- Fixed NPC pathing issues during ‘Baiting the Trap’ quest
- Fixed Obelisk Crystals spawning disconnected during ‘Baiting the Trap’ quest
- Fixed crash at end of ‘Through a Nightmare, Darkly’ quest
- Fixed wall crumbling in Malada during ‘Nothing You Can Possess’ quest
- Fixed misaligned food at the Castle Leyawiin County Hall dinner party during ‘Sanguine’ quest
- Fixed an issue with visibility of ghosts during ‘Ghosts of Vitharn’
- Fixed cutscene not playing during ‘Light the Dragonfires’
- Fixed missing textures in Cropsford Campsite after finishing ‘Goblin Trouble’
PERFORMANCE
- Fixed frame rate drop in Deepscorn Hollow
- Fixed frame rate drops in Black Rock Caverns
- Fixed frame rate drop between Skingrad and Skingrad Castle
- Fixed frame rate drop south of Bravil Castle courtyard
- Reduced the frequency of hitches in the open world.
- General improvements to frame time in many locations.
- Optimize updating of character attachments.
- Optimize rendering of water volumes in the open world.
- Optimize light/shadow updates in several lairs.
- Optimize waterfall particle FX and rendering.
- Optimize the weather system.
- Optimize character animation system.
Hebben updates nu ook al beta fases?
@Anoniem-4173: Ja niet eerder van gehoord, misschien bedoelen ze een interne beta?
Ben er blij mee. Ik wachte op de geupdate moeilijkheidsgraad.
Ow f het is nog niet op ps waar slaat dat nou weer op:(
@Anoniem-8198: Rustig maar, eerst moeten de beta mannetjes op xbox de boel beta testen, wanneer alles uiteindelijk soepeltjes en probleemloos loopt dan is het playstationwaardig. Zoals wij van het überras straks ook S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in een perfecte staat krijgen te spelen. En zo hoort dat.