Nieuwe Oblivion Remastered update helpt heel wat problemen de wereld uit

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered ligt al een tijdje in de winkelrekken, maar dat wil uiteraard niet zeggen dat de game perfect is. Naar goede gewoonte wordt er achter de schermen vlijtig gesleuteld aan patches om bestaande problemen op te lossen. Update 1.2 is ondertussen live gegaan in beta en die helpt héél wat moeilijkheden de wereld uit.

De volledige lijst van gefixte bugs en crashes kan je hieronder raadplegen. Ook interessant: de extra moeilijkheidsgraad ‘journeyman’, die nu van in het begin beschikbaar is voor spelers die ‘adept’ te gemakkelijk en ‘expert’ te moeilijk vinden.

Zodra de update de beta fase uitgaat, zal het op alle platformen uitgerold worden.