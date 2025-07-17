Update 1.2 voor The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is nu beschikbaar



Vorige week heb je kunnen lezen dat Bethesda een nieuwe update had klaargestoomd voor The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered. Deze update was live gegaan in beta en nu een week later is patch 1.2 officieel uitgerold op alle platformen.

Deze update richt zich op de moeilijkheidsgraad, quest progressie, performance, de user interface, crashes en nog veel meer. De patch notes zijn al een week bekend, maar als je die gemist hebt kun je die hieronder nog even raadplegen.