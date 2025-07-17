Audiovisuele verbeteringen en progressie-fixes met nieuwe update voor FBC: Firebreak

Na het uitstekende werk van Remedy Entertainment tot zover – bestaande uit onder andere Alan Wake, Max Payne en Control – bracht de studio FBC: Firebreak uit. Deze game viel echter een stuk minder in de smaak bij ons, al zagen we wel veel potentie, maar de uitwerking was (nog) niet optimaal. Ook andere media beoordeelden de game matig en de community is nog niet tevreden met het huidige resultaat. Kortom: werk aan de winkel voor de studio.

Update 1.004 is nu beschikbaar voor FBC: Firebreak en is één van de vele updates die nog gaan komen. Deze patch pakt een reeks problemen aan op het gebied van audio, visuele elementen en progressie. Zo wordt het geluidsontwerp aangepakt, met aangepaste volumes voor bepaalde omgevingen en dialogen die eerder slecht hoorbaar waren. Op visueel vlak zijn diverse bugs opgelost, waaronder glitches bij belichtingseffecten en texture pop-ins.

Bepaalde missies zouden daarnaast nu correct moeten voltooien wanneer aan alle voorwaarden is voldaan. Ook een zeldzame bug – waarbij spelers vast kwamen te zitten na een specifieke cutscène – is verholpen. Hieronder kan je de patch notes zien van update 1.004.

Overview

This update focuses on improving how the game communicates key information through audio and UI. Weapon, movement, and combat-related sounds have been updated for better clarity, including critical prompts, damage feedback, and enemy spawn cues. The UI has been adjusted to improve HUD readability, tutorial timing, and consistency across different languages.

Additional changes address bugs related to visual effects, perks, mission progression, and multiplayer stability.

Patch notes

Audio

Weapons sound better and more powerful across the board.

Player presence sounds more immersive: Improvements in player melee, loadout, item, pickup and movement sounds.

Gameplay audio feedback is sharper: Improved critical prompts, player and enemy damage sounds, shield and health feedback, and enemy spawn sounds.

Better spatial clarity: Sound placement and balance have been improved to help you understand where threats are coming from.

Lost Assets and Research Samples are less intrusive: Their pickup sounds now have more variation and sit better in the audio mix.

Improved ambient cues: You’ll now hear the fans in Hot Fix powering up before they become dangerous, and using faucets and ammo stations is now more audible. The BOOMbox now has new SFX when broken and turned off.

Added or updated SFX for objects like the resonator panel, Glow harmful condition, and new enemy death types.

General audio improvements across the board.

User Interface & Tutorials

Adjusted tutorial triggers to show up sooner or only when relevant.

Improved HUD clarity.

Fixed bugs in objective tracking, Crisis Kit selection, and unlock notifications.

Corrected several issues affecting UI scaling and text in multiple languages.

Visual improvements to Hank’s speech window flicker and Corrupted Item highlighting.

Fixed an issue where players were able to navigate in Requisitions and Research menus during tutorials.

Ping system updated. You can now ping grenades and ammo boxes.

Fixed an issue where players would see the previously equipped Crisis Kit in the match end screen after changing it to another one in the elevator during a Job.

Fixed and issue with party creation so that “Generate a Party Code” text box now always appears without the game returning players to main menu.

Visual Effects & Graphics

New damage VFX added to power and repair emergencies to highlight that they are being damaged.

Added new VFX for Powerful Enemy overshields and death.

Fixed an issue in Meltdown where the flare effect could cause distortion effect to corrupt the screen.

Fixed an issue in Frequency Shift where the Pink Goo visual effect could stay and obstruct the view after player death.

Fixed issues with the Submachine Gun model sometimes not displaying correctly in third-person perspective.

Updated player backpacks with improved geometry and textures.

Fixed an issue where Lost Assets could get stuck in environments and ceilings or go out-of-bounds when the player dies in a Shelter.

Fixed an issue where enabling DLSS while playing on PC didn’t disable Global Reflections and SSAO settings, leading to visual issues.

Player Movement & Physics

Fixed edge cases where players could get stuck or fall out of bounds.

Improved revive reliability and interaction with world objects in tight spaces.

Game Progression & Unlocks

Fixed trophy visibility on PlayStation 5.

Resolved issues with perk unlocking and mission progression resets.

The Hunter Gatherer perk now reliably picks up all the Lost Assets dropped by Powerful Enemies.

The Pocket Dimension perk now increases ammo reserves, as it should.

Fixed an issue where the Desperate Measures perk was activating even if player still had some ammo left.

Added more grease to the Greasy Fingers perk so that it now increases equipment swap speed as intended.

Enemies & Combat

Improved tutorials for Crisis Kit features.

Fixed the Duck Corrupted Item so that it now correctly follows players. Quack!

Fixed an issue where you could push the Trooper Powerful Enemy out-of-bounds in Zone 3 of Paper Chase.

Fixed an issue where Powerful Enemies in Ground Control could survive falling out of the jobsite area and block evacuation or advancing to the next Zone.

Fixed an issue where the Hiss Breaker enemy could ignore the Shock harmful condition and still damage players when they are attacking its weak spot.

Charging Splash Kit Ejector for big single shot now causes heat build-up.

Multiplayer & Connectivity

Further improved session stability. Players should reconnect more reliably and rejoin Quick Play matches.

Fixed visual bugs in loading screens, objective markers, and nameplates.

Addressed backend errors and inconsistencies in party states and match transitions.

Items & World Objects