Contraband is nog steeds in ontwikkeling

We zijn sinds 2021 op de hoogte van het bestaan van Contraband, alleen is er tot op de dag van vandaag weinig te vertellen over deze coöp ‘open world heist game’. Toch is het spel nog wel degelijk in productie.

Het was de originele planning om Contraband in 2022 op de markt te brengen. Dat de game deze window niet heeft gehaald is wel duidelijk. Voor wanneer deze titel nu gepland staat is nog steeds niet bekend.

Het is in ieder geval wel duidelijk dat er nog steeds wordt gewerkt aan Contraband. Er wordt door Avalanche Studios via LinkedIn namelijk een ‘Product Lead’ gezocht voor het spel. De beschrijving van deze functie is als volgt:

“As the Product Lead for Live, you are responsible for the player acquisition, engagement, retention and monetization strategy of our Live service. You will own the product vision for Live, optimize player value for our Live KPIs, manage a small team of Product Managers, and lead Marketing, Community and Analytics for the project.

You will also be a key stakeholder of the Development team on new Live game features, content, and platform capabilities, and represent Live towards our publisher. Your primary focus will be on prioritizing the development roadmap and ensuring all releases meet their targets.”