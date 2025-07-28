Wuchang: Fallen Feathers patch verbetert de performance

Enkele dagen geleden verscheen de Chinese soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. De game kreeg algemeen prima cijfers, al scoorde de game niet altijd even goed op de technische kant. De ontwikkelaar heeft echter al vrij snel een patch op ons losgelaten die heel wat problemen zou moeten oplossen.

In een aankondiging staat te lezen dat de game heel wat fixes heeft gekregen met patch 1.3. De meeste zaken hebben te maken met de pc-versie (gezien daar best veel technische issues waren), maar er zijn ook enkele algemene fixes te bespeuren.

Wij zijn momenteel met de game aan de slag gegaan en onze review kan je binnenkort verwachten.

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers – Patch 1.3 (July 24 Update) Thank you for waiting and for your continued support for the launch of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. As our ongoing commitment to deliver the best possible experience, we’ve released Patch 1.3 to address several key issues affecting early players. Full details below:

Performance Related Optimizations

Low Latency Mode is now a manual toggle in the Options menu. It will no longer be enabled by default. Supersampling resolution limits have been adjusted on select GPU models to prevent unintended performance degradation.

VRAM optimization for lower-end GPUs: For GPUs with 8GB or less VRAM, memory-saving optimization is now applied across all texture quality levels. For GPUs with more than 8GB VRAM, this optimization applies only when texture quality is set to Low.

These changes improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering caused by insufficient video memory.

Bug Fixes & Stability Improvements

Fixed a crash that could occur immediately after the company logo during game startup.

Resolved execution stutter affecting select hardware configurations during finisher animations.

Fixed issues related to both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition – after the patch update, players of both versions will receive the correct content rewards. Players who have already purchased the Deluxe Edition package will need to log in again and claim the reward at the donation box located in Reverent Temple. All WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers owners will receive the Original Soundtrack DLC for free as compensation. G

Gameplay Balance Adjustments

Chapter 2 – Landmine Encounter Rebalancing: Reduced the number of landmines and adjusted their damage output to create a more fair and enjoyable challenge.

We are currently working on a more extensive patch that will be rolling out in the next few days. If you’re still experiencing issues after this update, please visit our FAQ page or reach out to our Customer Support team for further assistance.