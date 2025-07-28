Logo
theme-switch

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers patch verbetert de performance

Nieuws
Simon Verbeke on 28 July 2025 om 10:23

blank

Enkele dagen geleden verscheen de Chinese soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. De game kreeg algemeen prima cijfers, al scoorde de game niet altijd even goed op de technische kant. De ontwikkelaar heeft echter al vrij snel een patch op ons losgelaten die heel wat problemen zou moeten oplossen.

In een aankondiging staat te lezen dat de game heel wat fixes heeft gekregen met patch 1.3. De meeste zaken hebben te maken met de pc-versie (gezien daar best veel technische issues waren), maar er zijn ook enkele algemene fixes te bespeuren.

Wij zijn momenteel met de game aan de slag gegaan en onze review kan je binnenkort verwachten.

WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers – Patch 1.3 (July 24 Update) Thank you for waiting and for your continued support for the launch of WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers. As our ongoing commitment to deliver the best possible experience, we’ve released Patch 1.3 to address several key issues affecting early players. Full details below:  

Performance Related Optimizations

Low Latency Mode is now a manual toggle in the Options menu. It will no longer be enabled by default. Supersampling resolution limits have been adjusted on select GPU models to prevent unintended performance degradation.

VRAM optimization for lower-end GPUs: For GPUs with 8GB or less VRAM, memory-saving optimization is now applied across all texture quality levels. For GPUs with more than 8GB VRAM, this optimization applies only when texture quality is set to Low.

These changes improve stability and reduce crashes or stuttering caused by insufficient video memory.

Bug Fixes & Stability Improvements

Fixed a crash that could occur immediately after the company logo during game startup.

Resolved execution stutter affecting select hardware configurations during finisher animations.

Fixed issues related to both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition – after the patch update, players of both versions will receive the correct content rewards. Players who have already purchased the Deluxe Edition package will need to log in again and claim the reward at the donation box located in Reverent Temple. All WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers owners will receive the Original Soundtrack DLC for free as compensation. G

Gameplay Balance Adjustments

Chapter 2 – Landmine Encounter Rebalancing: Reduced the number of landmines and adjusted their damage output to create a more fair and enjoyable challenge.

We are currently working on a more extensive patch that will be rolling out in the next few days. If you’re still experiencing issues after this update, please visit our FAQ page or reach out to our Customer Support team for further assistance.

 

3 reacties

Je bent niet ingelogd op PlaySense, heb je wel een account? Dan kun je hier inloggen. Heb je geen account? Klik hier om te registreren of post anoniem hieronder.

blank
Heb je geen account? Klik hier

  1. Anoniem-4006's avatar

    Iemand die dit op de ps5 pro speelt. Ik lees veel wisselende ervaringen..

    0
    @Reply
  2. Anoniem-4006's avatar

    Had goede hoop voor deze game en Where Winds Meet, maar helaas zijn/worden het geen top games. Nu maar maar afwachten op Sony’s game.

    0
    @Reply
  3. Anoniem-7724's avatar

    Mja, ze hebben gewoon de interne rendering resolutie omlaag gegooid (in ieder geval bij de PC versie). Dus native resolutie is nu gewoon ge-upscaled. Geweldige optimalisatie..not.

    0
    @Reply

Meer Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Meer
blank 17

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers ontvangt launch trailer

Het Soulslike genre loopt nog altijd als een trein en daar lijkt voorlopig geen rem op te zitten. Een paar van de meest interessante games binnen dit genre zijn uit verrassende hoeken gekomen, waaronder wat Chinese studio’s waar we e...

blank

Wim Odekerken

blank 3

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers laat in zijn technische kaarten kijken

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers wordt later deze week nog op ons afgevuurd. Sony heeft de officiële productpagina van het spel alvast geüpdatet en zo heel wat technische details over de game vrijgegeven. Zo weten we nu dat de PS5-versie de beke...

blank

Matthias Spapen

blank 0

Nieuwe Wuchang: Fallen Feathers trailer zit vol sfeer en actie

De Chinese soulslike Wuchang: Fallen Feathers staat op de planning voor komende zomer en deze veelbelovende actiegame kwam ook tijdens Summer Game Fest even langs met nieuwe beelden. We werden verwend met een gloednieuwe trailer die weer h...

blank

Simon Verbeke

blank 2

Releasedatum Wuchang: Fallen Feathers aangekondigd

In juni 2024 werd Wuchang: Fallen Feathers aangekondigd voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Sinds die aankondiging hebben we mondjesmaat wat nieuwe informatie gekregen, al was het wachten op een releasedatum. Die is nu ook offici...

blank

Lennard Verhage

blank 4

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers heeft een speelduur van 40 tot 60 uur

De soulslike action-RPG Wuchang: Fallen Feathers van ontwikkelaar Lenzee Games komt over enkele maanden uit, en langzaamaan komen we steeds meer te weten over het spel. In een recent interview met GamingBolt heeft de ontwikkelaar gedeeld d...

blank

Nermin Colakovic