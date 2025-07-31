Mario Kart World update pakt moeilijkheidsgraad van computergestuurde racers aan

Nintendo heeft een nieuwe update voor Mario Kart World uitgebracht. Na drie eerdere updates in juni, sluit deze update mooi juli af. Versie 1.2.0 is nu beschikbaar en in tegenstelling tot de voorgaande updates, worden hier best grote zaken aangepast.

Allereerst is dat in bepaalde modi de kans op klassieke raceparcours met ronden aanzienlijk is toegenomen. Hieruit blijkt duidelijk dat Nintendo geluisterd heeft naar de feedback van veel spelers. Zij waren van mening dat traditionele races te vaak moesten wijken voor wereldmissies en speciale modi.

Daarnaast is ook de moeilijkheidsgraad van de computergestuurde racers aangepast. Volgens de patch notes hieronder zijn deze tegenstanders nu minder sterk in alle modi met uitzondering van Battle Mode. De balans van de game wordt daarmee verbeterd en zorgt ervoor dat spelers wat makkelijkere races voor de kiezen krijgen.

Verder zijn er nog talloze technische verbeteringen die je hieronder kunt terugvinden.