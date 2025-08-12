Logo
Dit zijn alle Trophies en Achievements van Hell is Us

Nieuws
Lennard Verhage on 12 August 2025 om 17:00
Lennard Verhage

Hoewel Hell is Us pas begin september verschijnt, is ontwikkelaar Rogue Factor er snel bij. Ze hebben namelijk de Trophies en Achievements al online gezet op het PlayStation Network en Xbox Live. Via Exophase hebben we daarmee een overzicht van alle doelstellingen die behaald moeten worden voor de platinum Trophy of 1.000 Gamerscore.

Alle Trophies hieronder op een rijtje en het spreekt allemaal redelijk voor zich. Op basis van de omschrijvingen lijkt het ook niet al te ingewikkeld te zijn om alle Trophies/Achievements te verzamelen, al kan het misschien wat tijdrovend zijn.

Voor de Gamerscore per Achievement kan je bij dit overzicht terecht.

Platinum

Hero of Hadea
-Obtain all Trophies

Goud

Man of the People
-Accomplish all Good Deeds

Legend of the Phol
-Close all Timeloops and defeat all remaining entities

Well-Read
-Perform research on all items

Antiquarian
-Acquire all Relics

Zilver

Super-Sleuth
-Resolve all Mysteries

Rise and Phol
-Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 1

Phol Guy
-Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 2

The Harder They Phol
-Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 3

To the Teeth
-Equip two Grade 5 Weapons and two Grade 4 Defensive Gear at once.

Vault Raider
-Unseal a Vault of Forbidden Knowledge

Emotional Warfare
-Acquire all Glyphs of each Lymbic Sphere

It’s Mine Now
-Acquire a means of transportation

Ever After
-Ensure that all possible NPCs end up at Lake Cynon

Passion for Fashion
-Acquire and wear all baseball caps

Brons

So It Begins
-Complete Act 1

Emotional Baggage
-Complete Act 2

Redemption
-Complete Act 3

Good Samaritan
-Accomplish a Good Deed

End the Suffering
-Close a Timeloop

Amateur Detective
-Resolve a Mystery

All the Rage
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Rage variants

Buzz Killer
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Ecstasy variants

Fear No Evil
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Terror variants

Good Grief
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Grief variants

Big Game Hunter
-Defeat all 5 Hollow Walker variants

Good Vibrations
-Upgrade one of each Weapon type to Grade 5

Accessorizing
-Imbue a Defensive Gear to Grade 4

War Correspondent
-Perform research on all items related to the Civil War

Historian
-Perform research on all items related to Hadea

Conspiracy Theorist
-Perform research on all items related to the Conspiracy

Gentleman Scholar
-Perform research on all items related to the Order of the Eye

Demonologist
-Perform research on all items related to Lymbic Invasions

Sworn to Secrecy
-Perform research on all items related to the Vigil

Tech-Savvy
-Acquire all Drone Modules

Emotional Damage
-Acquire at least one Glyph of each Lymbic Sphere

Curator
-Acquire 10 Relics

Well-Travelled
-Visit all locations

Lend an Ear
-Converse with all NPCs

Keymaster
-Solve 25 puzzles that require the right item

Long and (not so) Winding Road
-Traverse the tunnel from the Lymbic Forge to the Eye of God

Hell is Us is vanaf 4 september verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.

