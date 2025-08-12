Dit zijn alle Trophies en Achievements van Hell is Us

Hoewel Hell is Us pas begin september verschijnt, is ontwikkelaar Rogue Factor er snel bij. Ze hebben namelijk de Trophies en Achievements al online gezet op het PlayStation Network en Xbox Live. Via Exophase hebben we daarmee een overzicht van alle doelstellingen die behaald moeten worden voor de platinum Trophy of 1.000 Gamerscore.
Alle Trophies hieronder op een rijtje en het spreekt allemaal redelijk voor zich. Op basis van de omschrijvingen lijkt het ook niet al te ingewikkeld te zijn om alle Trophies/Achievements te verzamelen, al kan het misschien wat tijdrovend zijn.
Voor de Gamerscore per Achievement kan je bij dit overzicht terecht.
Platinum
Hero of Hadea
-Obtain all Trophies
Goud
Man of the People
-Accomplish all Good Deeds
Legend of the Phol
-Close all Timeloops and defeat all remaining entities
Well-Read
-Perform research on all items
Antiquarian
-Acquire all Relics
Zilver
Super-Sleuth
-Resolve all Mysteries
Rise and Phol
-Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 1
Phol Guy
-Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 2
The Harder They Phol
-Defeat 40 Hazes of tier 3
To the Teeth
-Equip two Grade 5 Weapons and two Grade 4 Defensive Gear at once.
Vault Raider
-Unseal a Vault of Forbidden Knowledge
Emotional Warfare
-Acquire all Glyphs of each Lymbic Sphere
It’s Mine Now
-Acquire a means of transportation
Ever After
-Ensure that all possible NPCs end up at Lake Cynon
Passion for Fashion
-Acquire and wear all baseball caps
Brons
So It Begins
-Complete Act 1
Emotional Baggage
-Complete Act 2
Redemption
-Complete Act 3
Good Samaritan
-Accomplish a Good Deed
End the Suffering
-Close a Timeloop
Amateur Detective
-Resolve a Mystery
All the Rage
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Rage variants
Buzz Killer
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Ecstasy variants
Fear No Evil
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Terror variants
Good Grief
-Defeat all 3 Haze of Grief variants
Big Game Hunter
-Defeat all 5 Hollow Walker variants
Good Vibrations
-Upgrade one of each Weapon type to Grade 5
Accessorizing
-Imbue a Defensive Gear to Grade 4
War Correspondent
-Perform research on all items related to the Civil War
Historian
-Perform research on all items related to Hadea
Conspiracy Theorist
-Perform research on all items related to the Conspiracy
Gentleman Scholar
-Perform research on all items related to the Order of the Eye
Demonologist
-Perform research on all items related to Lymbic Invasions
Sworn to Secrecy
-Perform research on all items related to the Vigil
Tech-Savvy
-Acquire all Drone Modules
Emotional Damage
-Acquire at least one Glyph of each Lymbic Sphere
Curator
-Acquire 10 Relics
Well-Travelled
-Visit all locations
Lend an Ear
-Converse with all NPCs
Keymaster
-Solve 25 puzzles that require the right item
Long and (not so) Winding Road
-Traverse the tunnel from the Lymbic Forge to the Eye of God
Hell is Us is vanaf 4 september verkrijgbaar voor de PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S en pc.