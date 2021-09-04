

Met de start van Season of the Lost een kleine twee weken geleden, werd ook de cross-play functionaliteit aan Destiny 2 toegevoegd. Sindsdien is het dus mogelijk om met iedereen samen te spelen en dat op elk gewenst platform. Het enige wat nog ontbrak was cross-play chat, maar dat is nu ook toegevoegd.

Bungie heeft namelijk update 2.28 voor de game uitgebracht, waarmee deze functionaliteit in de game geïntegreerd is. Met andere woorden: de cross-play integratie in Destiny 2 is nu in z’n geheel afgerond, waardoor je een optimale speelervaring zou moeten hebben.

De update komt natuurlijk met meer dan alleen dat en in de patch notes hieronder kun je alle details vinden: