Met de start van Season of the Lost een kleine twee weken geleden, werd ook de cross-play functionaliteit aan Destiny 2 toegevoegd. Sindsdien is het dus mogelijk om met iedereen samen te spelen en dat op elk gewenst platform. Het enige wat nog ontbrak was cross-play chat, maar dat is nu ook toegevoegd.
Bungie heeft namelijk update 2.28 voor de game uitgebracht, waarmee deze functionaliteit in de game geïntegreerd is. Met andere woorden: de cross-play integratie in Destiny 2 is nu in z’n geheel afgerond, waardoor je een optimale speelervaring zou moeten hebben.
De update komt natuurlijk met meer dan alleen dat en in de patch notes hieronder kun je alle details vinden:
Seasonal
- Astral Alignment
- Fixed an issue where the Ether Collection encounter could soft lock when all Ether Wisps were destroyed.
- Fixed an issue where objects could be removed when players left the activity while carrying them, which would soft lock the activity.
Raids
- Vault of Glass
- Fixed an issue where Atheon would sometimes summon an invisible barrier to block Guardians from entering the Vault of Glass.
UI/UX
General
- Fixed an issue where the “pre-order” text string for 30th Anniversary wrapped and overlapped the title in Japanese, Polish, and Russian.
- Other localization fixes for Japanese and Polish. Russian will be fixed in Hotfix 3.3.0.2.
- Fixed an issue where the description of Top Tree Dawnblade mentioned “Sliding” instead of “Gliding” in German.
- Fixed an issue where some players could not discard Solstice key fragments.
- Players who may have remaining Solstice key fragments can now dismantle the entire stack from their inventory screen.
- Incoming and outgoing Bungie friends toasts no longer play before character selection.
- Fixed an issue where some Roster screens would not consistently indicate when you have blocked a player on your Bungie Friends list.
Gameplay and Investment
Armor
- Fixed an issue preventing players from changing the armor energy type of Lucky Pants.
- Actually changed the cost of Global Reach to three energy.
- Fixed an issue causing the Fire and Ice artifact mod to spawn fewer Wells than intended.
- Fixed an issue that prevented Season 15 Iron Banner armor sets and the new Exotic armor pieces from taking shaders.
- Corrected the insertion cost of the Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting mod in the artifact to be 500 Glimmer like other mods.
- Fixed an issue causing the 2021 Solstice Eververse Hunter arms ornaments to not be visible in the list of ornaments.
- Fixed an issue causing the new Shards of Galanor Exotic armor ornament to improperly display colors.
- Fixed an issue causing Radiant Dance Machines to trigger armor mods and Stasis Fragments more often than intended.
- Fixed an issue causing the Fusion Rifle Scavenger artifact mod to use old perks, allowing players to gain Heavy ammo when picking up Special ammo bricks.
- Fixed an issue where Promethium Spur would not spawn additional combination Rifts after the first one.
Weapons
- Lorentz Driver will no longer apply a navpoint to players in the Crucible that are selected as targets.
-
- Targeted players will still have the red glow on their biped and will still drop telemetry patterns when killed.
- This change does not affect the targeting behavior for PvE combatants.
- Added Iron Banner perks into the possible trait rolls for Peacebond and Forge’s Pledge.
-
- Peacebond can now roll Iron Reach.
- Forge’s Pledge can roll Iron Grip.
Abilities
- Fixed an issue where specific Stasis crystals were dealing an additional instance of detonation damage against players.
GENERAL
- Cross Play voice chat has been enabled
- Some communication privacy settings are still not working as intended for Xbox players
- Xbox players will still hear voice and receive invites from anyone even if privacy settings are set to friends or in-game friends only.
- Xbox players will still be able to hear other Xbox players who are in their fireteam even if that player is on their mute list.
The Witch Queen Pre-Order Incentive
- Fixed an issue where the “Lucidity” Witch Queen pre-order emblem was not showing up in players’ emblem collections.
- It should automatically appear in the collection for all players who have pre-ordered now.