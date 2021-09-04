Met de start van Season of the Lost een kleine twee weken geleden, werd ook de cross-play functionaliteit aan Destiny 2 toegevoegd. Sindsdien is het dus mogelijk om met iedereen samen te spelen en dat op elk gewenst platform. Het enige wat nog ontbrak was cross-play chat, maar dat is nu ook toegevoegd.

Bungie heeft namelijk update 2.28 voor de game uitgebracht, waarmee deze functionaliteit in de game geïntegreerd is. Met andere woorden: de cross-play integratie in Destiny 2 is nu in z’n geheel afgerond, waardoor je een optimale speelervaring zou moeten hebben.

De update komt natuurlijk met meer dan alleen dat en in de patch notes hieronder kun je alle details vinden:

Seasonal

  • Astral Alignment
    • Fixed an issue where the Ether Collection encounter could soft lock when all Ether Wisps were destroyed.
    • Fixed an issue where objects could be removed when players left the activity while carrying them, which would soft lock the activity.

Raids

  • Vault of Glass
    • Fixed an issue where Atheon would sometimes summon an invisible barrier to block Guardians from entering the Vault of Glass.

UI/UX

General

  • Fixed an issue where the “pre-order” text string for 30th Anniversary wrapped and overlapped the title in Japanese, Polish, and Russian.
    • Other localization fixes for Japanese and Polish. Russian will be fixed in Hotfix 3.3.0.2.
  • Fixed an issue where the description of Top Tree Dawnblade mentioned “Sliding” instead of “Gliding” in German.
  • Fixed an issue where some players could not discard Solstice key fragments.
  • Players who may have remaining Solstice key fragments can now dismantle the entire stack from their inventory screen.
  • Incoming and outgoing Bungie friends toasts no longer play before character selection.
  • Fixed an issue where some Roster screens would not consistently indicate when you have blocked a player on your Bungie Friends list.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

  • Fixed an issue preventing players from changing the armor energy type of Lucky Pants.
  • Actually changed the cost of Global Reach to three energy.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Fire and Ice artifact mod to spawn fewer Wells than intended.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented Season 15 Iron Banner armor sets and the new Exotic armor pieces from taking shaders.
  • Corrected the insertion cost of the Linear Fusion Rifle Targeting mod in the artifact to be 500 Glimmer like other mods.
  • Fixed an issue causing the 2021 Solstice Eververse Hunter arms ornaments to not be visible in the list of ornaments.
  • Fixed an issue causing the new Shards of Galanor Exotic armor ornament to improperly display colors.
  • Fixed an issue causing Radiant Dance Machines to trigger armor mods and Stasis Fragments more often than intended.
  • Fixed an issue causing the Fusion Rifle Scavenger artifact mod to use old perks, allowing players to gain Heavy ammo when picking up Special ammo bricks.
  • Fixed an issue where Promethium Spur would not spawn additional combination Rifts after the first one.

Weapons

  • Lorentz Driver will no longer apply a navpoint to players in the Crucible that are selected as targets.
      • Targeted players will still have the red glow on their biped and will still drop telemetry patterns when killed.
      • This change does not affect the targeting behavior for PvE combatants.
  • Added Iron Banner perks into the possible trait rolls for Peacebond and Forge’s Pledge.
      • Peacebond can now roll Iron Reach.
      • Forge’s Pledge can roll Iron Grip.

Abilities

  • Fixed an issue where specific Stasis crystals were dealing an additional instance of detonation damage against players.

GENERAL

  • Cross Play voice chat has been enabled
    • Some communication privacy settings are still not working as intended for Xbox players
      • Xbox players will still hear voice and receive invites from anyone even if privacy settings are set to friends or in-game friends only.
      • Xbox players will still be able to hear other Xbox players who are in their fireteam even if that player is on their mute list.

The Witch Queen Pre-Order Incentive

  • Fixed an issue where the “Lucidity” Witch Queen pre-order emblem was not showing up in players’ emblem collections.
    • It should automatically appear in the collection for all players who have pre-ordered now.