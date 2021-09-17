

De maand augustus ligt inmiddels achter ons en ook in die maand werden er natuurlijk weer een hoop games in de PlayStation Store verkocht. Via maandelijkse overzichten van Sony weten we welke titels het goed hebben gedaan en hieronder valt Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, die gelijk op de eerste plaats binnenkomt.

Hades deed het ook erg netjes, want die is als tweede geëindigd en een andere nieuwe release in de top vijf is natuurlijk Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Voor de rest bestaat de top 20 vooral uit wat oudere releases voor de PlayStation 5. Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Grand Theft Auto V wederom goede zaken heeft gedaan en Beat Saber blijft als virtual reality game onverminderd populair.

PS5

Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT Hades Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Aliens: Fireteam Elite F1 2021 FIFA 21 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales DOOM Eternal Metro Exodus It Takes Two Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Madden NFL 22 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Tribes of Midgard The Elder Scrolls Online Mortal Kombat 11 Demon’s Souls Watch Dogs: Legion Marvel’s Avengers

PS4

Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Far Cry 5 The Crew 2 CarX Drift Racing Online Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Need for Speed Heat eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE The Forest Friday the 13th: The Game FIFA 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Jump Force The Last of Us Part II Dishonored 2 Gang Beasts Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ARK: Survival Evolved

PS VR

Beat Saber Job Simulator Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Creed: Rise to Glory The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Superhot VR GORN The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Swordsman VR Cave Digger

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)