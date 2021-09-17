De maand augustus ligt inmiddels achter ons en ook in die maand werden er natuurlijk weer een hoop games in de PlayStation Store verkocht. Via maandelijkse overzichten van Sony weten we welke titels het goed hebben gedaan en hieronder valt Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, die gelijk op de eerste plaats binnenkomt.

Hades deed het ook erg netjes, want die is als tweede geëindigd en een andere nieuwe release in de top vijf is natuurlijk Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Voor de rest bestaat de top 20 vooral uit wat oudere releases voor de PlayStation 5. Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Grand Theft Auto V wederom goede zaken heeft gedaan en Beat Saber blijft als virtual reality game onverminderd populair.

PS5

  1. Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
  2. Hades
  3. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  4. Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  5. F1 2021
  6. FIFA 21
  7. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. DOOM Eternal
  9. Metro Exodus
  10. It Takes Two
  11. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege
  12. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  13. Madden NFL 22
  14. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  15. Tribes of Midgard
  16. The Elder Scrolls Online
  17. Mortal Kombat 11
  18. Demon’s Souls
  19. Watch Dogs: Legion
  20. Marvel’s Avengers

PS4

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Minecraft
  3. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  4. Far Cry 5
  5. The Crew 2
  6. CarX Drift Racing Online
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  9. Need for Speed Heat
  10. eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
  11. The Forest
  12. Friday the 13th: The Game
  13. FIFA 21
  14. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  15. Jump Force
  16. The Last of Us Part II
  17. Dishonored 2
  18. Gang Beasts
  19. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  20. ARK: Survival Evolved

PS VR

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Job Simulator
  3. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  4. Creed: Rise to Glory
  5. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
  6. Superhot VR
  7. GORN
  8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  9. Swordsman VR
  10. Cave Digger

Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)

  1. Splitgate
  2. Fortnite
  3. Rocket League
  4. Call of Duty: Warzone
  5. Genshin Impact
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Rec Room
  10. Rogue Company