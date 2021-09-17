De maand augustus ligt inmiddels achter ons en ook in die maand werden er natuurlijk weer een hoop games in de PlayStation Store verkocht. Via maandelijkse overzichten van Sony weten we welke titels het goed hebben gedaan en hieronder valt Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, die gelijk op de eerste plaats binnenkomt.
Hades deed het ook erg netjes, want die is als tweede geëindigd en een andere nieuwe release in de top vijf is natuurlijk Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Voor de rest bestaat de top 20 vooral uit wat oudere releases voor de PlayStation 5. Bij de PlayStation 4 zien we dat Grand Theft Auto V wederom goede zaken heeft gedaan en Beat Saber blijft als virtual reality game onverminderd populair.
PS5
- Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR’S CUT
- Hades
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite
- F1 2021
- FIFA 21
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- DOOM Eternal
- Metro Exodus
- It Takes Two
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six | Siege
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
- Madden NFL 22
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Tribes of Midgard
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Demon’s Souls
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Marvel’s Avengers
PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Minecraft
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Far Cry 5
- The Crew 2
- CarX Drift Racing Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Need for Speed Heat
- eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE
- The Forest
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- FIFA 21
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Jump Force
- The Last of Us Part II
- Dishonored 2
- Gang Beasts
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- ARK: Survival Evolved
PS VR
- Beat Saber
- Job Simulator
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
- Superhot VR
- GORN
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Swordsman VR
- Cave Digger
Free-to-play (PS5 + PS4)
- Splitgate
- Fortnite
- Rocket League
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Genshin Impact
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Brawlhalla
- Rec Room
- Rogue Company
