Wanneer Skull & Bones ooit het levenslicht zal zien, dat weet niemand. Deze ambitieuze piratengame van Ubisoft werd al talloze keren uitgesteld, de productie werd al meermaals stilgelegd en vervolgens herstart en we hebben momenteel nog steeds geen idee wanneer we de game mogen verwachten. Leaker Tom Henderson geeft ons nu echter een sprankje hoop.

Onlangs postte hij namelijk een hoop tweets waarin hij uitleg geeft over de huidige stand van zaken en hieruit blijkt dat Skull & Bones momenteel goed vordert. We krijgen heel wat info over de wereld, progressie, costumization en de soorten schepen. Vaak is deze info ook erg gedetailleerd, waardoor toch wel duidelijk wordt dat de game inmiddels al wel heel wat heeft bereikt. Een releasedatum krijgen we jammer genoeg nog niet, maar het is toch al goed nieuws!

Bekijk de tweets hieronder.