Wanneer Skull & Bones ooit het levenslicht zal zien, dat weet niemand. Deze ambitieuze piratengame van Ubisoft werd al talloze keren uitgesteld, de productie werd al meermaals stilgelegd en vervolgens herstart en we hebben momenteel nog steeds geen idee wanneer we de game mogen verwachten. Leaker Tom Henderson geeft ons nu echter een sprankje hoop.

Onlangs postte hij namelijk een hoop tweets waarin hij uitleg geeft over de huidige stand van zaken en hieruit blijkt dat Skull & Bones momenteel goed vordert. We krijgen heel wat info over de wereld, progressie, costumization en de soorten schepen. Vaak is deze info ook erg gedetailleerd, waardoor toch wel duidelijk wordt dat de game inmiddels al wel heel wat heeft bereikt. Een releasedatum krijgen we jammer genoeg nog niet, maar het is toch al goed nieuws!

Bekijk de tweets hieronder.

Buying a blueprint isn’t the only hurdle though, as you’ll need the right amount of resources such as wood, metal and fibre to build your ship. A bigger ship doesn’t mean a better ship either, as smaller ships are more nimble and can go where bigger ships can’t. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

Every ship has a pre-determined amount of cannons, but other weaponry can be added/upgraded to put on your ship. Cannons, Ballistas, Flame Throwers, Mortars and more can be attached to your ship in addition to different ammo types (chain-linked cannon balls for example). pic.twitter.com/T2bjGtV4uc — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

The game is open world and seems to be set in the Indian Ocean with the fictional pirate haven being based on Madagascar. The “Coast of Azania” (Mozambique) is a location on the map. pic.twitter.com/tC4VgL7TmM — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021

Player progression is currently tracked by the amount of money you earn via doing jobs, raiding other ships, plundering settlements, raiding fortresses, and doing cargo runs. The more money you make as a pirate, the more powerful you become. pic.twitter.com/MuUCGpi6wt — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 15, 2021