Begin deze maand bracht Hello Games de grote Frontiers update voor No Man’s Sky uit, waarmee de game voorzien werd van nieuwe content en features. Sinds de release van Frontiers zijn er al diverse kleinere patches uitgebracht om problemen op te lossen die door de Frontiers update ontstonden. Inmiddels is er weer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.
Update 3.67 lost weer een aantal bugs op. Zo waren er diverse problemen met Settlements en het laden van savegames. Ook konden er crashes optreden, iets dat nu verleden tijd moet zijn. De volledige changelog van patch 3.67 voor No Man’s Sky lees je hieronder.
Bug fixes
- Settlement NPCs now have appropriate thoughts while under attack by Sentinels or fleeing a storm.
- The settlement mission now gives more information about when the next decision may occur.
- Fixed an issue that could cause Sentinel attacks on settlements to be immediately cancelled without spawning any Sentinels.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players from being given additional judgements if they claimed a new settlement whilst their previous settlement had a building currently under construction.
- Fixed an issue that could cause some base and settlement parts to lose their collision.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with cuboid rooms that could cause them to become blocked when used in a multi-storey building.
- Fixed a number of glitches with cuboid room foundations.
- Fixed a glitch with door animations on timber parts.
- Fixed a number of issues affecting ramp snapping.
- Fixed an issue that prevented fireworks from syncing in multiplayer.
- Fixed an issue that prevent the Wheel of Hirk firework from spinning correctly.
- Introduced an optimisation to base and settlement rendering.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent players starting a new game if their most recent save was from an incompatible version.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent some players from loading their saves.
- Fixed a rare crash related to game mode selection.
- Fixed a rare crash related to mission notifications.
- Fixed a rare crash related to settlement placement.
- Fixed a networking crash on Xbox.