

Begin deze maand bracht Hello Games de grote Frontiers update voor No Man’s Sky uit, waarmee de game voorzien werd van nieuwe content en features. Sinds de release van Frontiers zijn er al diverse kleinere patches uitgebracht om problemen op te lossen die door de Frontiers update ontstonden. Inmiddels is er weer een nieuwe patch uitgebracht.

Update 3.67 lost weer een aantal bugs op. Zo waren er diverse problemen met Settlements en het laden van savegames. Ook konden er crashes optreden, iets dat nu verleden tijd moet zijn. De volledige changelog van patch 3.67 voor No Man’s Sky lees je hieronder.