

Sucker Punch bracht deze zomer Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut uit, een nieuwe uitgave van de game die een nieuwe uitbreiding bevat én waarmee het spel beschikbaar werd gesteld op de PlayStation 5. De release van de Director’s Cut betekende niet dat Sucker Punch klaar was met de ondersteuning van Ghost of Tsushima. Onlangs verscheen er al gratis DLC en de ontwikkelaar komt ook nu met nieuwe content op de proppen.

Ditmaal gaat het om twee nieuwe Survival maps voor Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, de multiplayermodus van de game. De eerste nieuwe map is deze week uitgebracht en heet ‘Twilight and Ashes’. Deze map speelt zich af in Iyo’s Realm en bovenaan dit bericht zie je een screenshot ervan.

Volgende week, op 1 oktober om precies te zijn, wordt de tweede nieuwe map voor Ghost of Tsushima: Legends uitgebracht. Die heet ‘Blood and Steel’. Blood and Steel is gebaseerd op Iki Island, de locatie die met de uitbreiding in de Director’s Cut aan Ghost of Tsushima werd toegevoegd.

Venture into Iyo's Realm with our new Survival map, Twilight and Ashes, out now in #GhostOfTsushima: Legends!

Next week on October 1, we'll launch an additional new Survival map, Blood and Steel, based on Iki Island! pic.twitter.com/9aO959DkqG

