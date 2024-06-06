Ghost of Tsushima is één van de veelgeprezen singleplayer games in de PlayStation community. Sommigen daarvan beweren zelfs dat de game destijds de Game of the Year-award had verdiend, maar die ging naar The Last of Us: Part II. Pc-spelers kunnen sinds kort ook aan de slag met het emotionele verhaal van Jin, die het opneemt tegen de Mongoolse invasie.

De game is nu zo’n kleine drie weken uit en hoewel deze port een prima performance levert, zoals je in onze special leest, waren er nog wel wat andere probleempjes aanwezig. Een aantal daarvan zijn nu aangepakt dankzij de nieuwe update. Zo wordt onder meer de wegvallende audio in sommige situaties opgelost en ook wat problemen gerelateerd aan het gebruik van HDR zijn nu van de baan.

De patch notes van deze update hieronder.