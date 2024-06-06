Ghost of Tsushima is één van de veelgeprezen singleplayer games in de PlayStation community. Sommigen daarvan beweren zelfs dat de game destijds de Game of the Year-award had verdiend, maar die ging naar The Last of Us: Part II. Pc-spelers kunnen sinds kort ook aan de slag met het emotionele verhaal van Jin, die het opneemt tegen de Mongoolse invasie.
De game is nu zo’n kleine drie weken uit en hoewel deze port een prima performance levert, zoals je in onze special leest, waren er nog wel wat andere probleempjes aanwezig. Een aantal daarvan zijn nu aangepakt dankzij de nieuwe update. Zo wordt onder meer de wegvallende audio in sommige situaties opgelost en ook wat problemen gerelateerd aan het gebruik van HDR zijn nu van de baan.
De patch notes van deze update hieronder.
- Improvements to address audio cutting out in certain situations.
- Various stability improvements.
- Updated the PlayStation PC SDK to version 2.16 with improved compatibility for Windows 11 Insider Preview versions.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the game to start with a black screen when HDR is enabled on Windows 10.
- Fixed issues that could occur when combining HDR with Exclusive Fullscreen on Windows 10.
- The Sword Glint effect now works correctly in Photo Mode.
- Opening Photo Mode with an Xbox or Steam Deck controller no longer also takes a screenshot.
- The ‘A moment in Time’ achievement now unlocks correctly when using the mouse.
- Mouse and keyboard prompts for Heavenly Strike are now displayed correctly in Legends mode.
- Fixed an issue that caused screenshots taken with the Epic Games Store version to be displayed incorrectly.
- Various visual bug fixes.
- Various user interface bug fixes.