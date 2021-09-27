Op 12 oktober kunnen we eindelijk aan de slag met Back 4 Blood en om de ‘Trophy hunters’ onder ons te plezieren, werd de lijst met alle Trophies voor deze game inmiddels al online gezet. Ook Back 4 Blood zal een blinkende platinum Trophy hebben, maar om die te behalen, zal je toch wel alles uit de kast moeten halen.

Een korte blik op de lijst leert ons dat je heel wat vijanden zal moeten afknallen (minsten 53.600 om precies te zijn), geheimen zal moeten vinden, specifieke acties zal moeten uitvoeren én je moet alle levels uitspelen op verschillende moeilijkheidsgraden. Het wordt een uitdaging, maar met goed teamwork is niets onmogelijk!

Bekijk de volledige lijst hieronder. Back 4 Blood heeft, opvallend genoeg, geen zilveren Trophies.

Platinum

All Cleaned Up

– Earn all other Trophies in Back 4 Blood.

Goud

Act 4 Recruit

– Complete Act 4 on Recruit difficulty or higher

Act 4 Veteran

– Complete Act 4 on Veteran difficulty or higher

Act 4 Cleaner

– Complete Act 4 on Nightmare difficulty

Brons

Welxome to the Apocalypse

– Good luck out there, you’re gunna need it.

Paid the Toll

– Complete The Devil’s Return

This Round’s On Me

– Complete Search and Rescue

Breakfast Can Wait

– Complete The Dark Before the Dawn

Enemy of Mine

– Complete Blue Dog Hollow

Act 1 Recruit

– Complete all Act 1 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher

Act 1 Veteran

– Complete all Act 1 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher

Act 1 Cleaner

– Complete all Act 1 maps on Nightmare difficulty

Bob’s Your Uncle

– Complete The Armory

Down the Drain

– Complete Plan B

Of Biblical Proportions

– Complete Job 10:22

Act 2 Recruit

– Complete all Act 2 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher

Act 2 Veteran

– Complete all Act 2 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher

Act 2 Cleaner

– Complete all Act 2 maps on Nightmare difficulty

Dont’ You Eat My Neighbor

– Complete Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood

Paved With Good Intestines

– Complete Remnants

Act 3 Recruit

– Complete all Act 3 maps on Recruit difficulty or higher

Act 3 Veteran

– Complete all Act 3 maps on Veteran difficulty or higher

Act 3 Cleaner

– Complete all act 3 maps on Nightmare difficulty

Snitches Get Stitches

– Kill a Snitch without it alerting the horde.

Good Riddence!

– Kill 53,600 Ridden over your career.

Breakfast

– Kill a Breaker after removing all of its armor.

Jugger-Not

– Make a Breaker hurt itself.

Brute Force

– Kill an Ogre with the howitzer.

No Time for a Nap

– Revive a fallen teammate.

Hippocrates Would be Proud

– Heal a teammate.

Share the Load

– Drop some ammo for a teammate.

Don’t Ask…

– Rescue a teammate from a cocoon.

Cleanup Crew

– Complete a mission without any players being incapacitated or killed.

Expanding the Arsenal

– Spend your first Supply Point.

Grateful Eight

– Complete a mission with each Cleaner.

Squad Up

– Form a party in Fort Hope.

Apocalypse Pacifist

– Complete a map without any players on the team killing a single Ridden.

Dead Quiet

– Complete a map without ever triggering a horde from Reekers, Birds, Snitches, or alarms.

Stacked Deck

– Have at least 25 cards in play at once.

Jukebox Hero

– Defend the jukebox in Bar Room Blitz without it breaking.

Nemesis

– Safely descend the ladder in the construction zone in Resurgence.

Swarmed

– Win a game in Swarm Mode.

Brought a Knife to a Gunfight

– Complete a level while getting at least 50 kills with melee weapons.

Smörgåsbord

– Kill at least one of each non-boss Mutation.

Down, But Not Out

– Kill 15 enemies while downed.

A Humerus Weapon

– Kill 10 Ridden with Bob’s Arm.

Port Man Toe?

– Find the secret in The Devil’s Return.

Bell Hop

– Find the secret in Search & Rescue.

Pallet Cleanser

– Find the secret in The Dark Before the Dawn.

Easily Mist

– Find the secret in Blue Dog Hollow.

Cooped Up

– Find the secret in The Armory.

Dangerous To Go Alone

– Find the secret in Plan B.

Cryptozoologist

– Find the secret in Job 10:22.

Night of the Living Hedge

– Find the secret in Dr. Rogers’ Neighborhood.

Extra Credit

– Find the secret in Remnants.

Mind Your Step

– Find the secret in The Abomination.