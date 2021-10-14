Call of Duty: Vanguard ligt pas begin november in de winkels, maar de schrijvers van deze titel kijken alvast verder. Als het aan hen ligt komen er namelijk nog twee delen na Vanguard uit.

Tijdens een New York Comic Con panel heeft Sam Maggs, één van de schrijvers van Call of Duty: Vanguard, zich uitgelaten over het nieuwste deel in de franchise. Volgens Maggs zijn de hoofdrolspelers in Vanguard zo memorabel, dat ze gemakkelijk gebruikt kunnen worden voor meerdere delen.

Sterker nog: er liggen zelfs al twee verhalen klaar.

“We came into this process saying, ‘how do we make the iconic CoD characters? You know when you think about a game like Halo, you think of Master Chief, but when you think of CoD there’s not really those standout characters.

And so we came into this being like, ‘who could be our flagship CoD characters?’ because we want to make Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3, because we have two more stories that we really want to tell with these characters.”