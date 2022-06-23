Actieve Call of Duty: Vanguard en Warzone spelers hebben de update ongetwijfeld al voorbij zien komen, want deze bracht gisteren het vierde seizoen genaamd Mercenaries of Fortune naar de game. Hiermee krijgen spelers wat nieuwe content voorgeschoteld, waaronder een ‘nieuwe’ map, wapens, Operators, cosmetische items en nog vele andere dingen. De update is inmiddels live en de patch notes zijn nu ook bekend.

Update 1.19 – oftewel de start van het vierde seizoen – is nu gedetailleerd in de onderstaande patch notes. Met deze update kunnen Zombie spelers ook aan de slag met de klassieke Shi No Numa map en voor zowel de multiplayer als Warzone is er genoeg nieuwe content beschikbaar. Naast de patch notes kan je hieronder ook nog de launch trailer bekijken van Mercenaries of Fortune.