Er is een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor Deathloop. Zowel de PlayStation 5- als de pc-versie hebben flink wat verbeteringen gekregen, wat deze update dus de moeite waard maakt om binnen te halen.
De meest in het oog springende toevoeging aan de PS5-versie is HDR kalibratie. De pc-versie van Deathloop ondersteunt na het installeren van de update DLSS. De volledige lijsten met alle details zijn als volgt:
PlayStation 5
- Added HDR calibration screen to UI options
- Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on
- Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
- Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
- Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems
- Improved vibrations on DualSense controller
- Improved audio mix quality
- Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players
- Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies
- Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
- Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
- Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
- Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
- Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt
- Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
- Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)
PC
- Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
- Added support for Nvidia DLSS
- Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
- Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
- Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
- Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
- Improved audio mix quality
- Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
- Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
- Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements
- Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
- Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
- Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
- Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
- Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
- Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
- Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)