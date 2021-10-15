Er is een nieuwe update beschikbaar voor Deathloop. Zowel de PlayStation 5- als de pc-versie hebben flink wat verbeteringen gekregen, wat deze update dus de moeite waard maakt om binnen te halen.

De meest in het oog springende toevoeging aan de PS5-versie is HDR kalibratie. De pc-versie van Deathloop ondersteunt na het installeren van de update DLSS. De volledige lijsten met alle details zijn als volgt:

PlayStation 5

  • Added HDR calibration screen to UI options
  • Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on
  • Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
  • Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
  • Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems
  • Improved vibrations on DualSense controller
  • Improved audio mix quality
  • Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players
  • Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies
  • Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
  • Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
  • Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
  • Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
  • Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt
  • Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
  • Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

PC

  • Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
  • Added support for Nvidia DLSS
  • Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
  • Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
  • Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
  • Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
  • Improved audio mix quality
  • Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
  • Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
  • Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements
  • Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
  • Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
  • Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
  • Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
  • Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
  • Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
  • Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)