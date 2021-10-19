De meest populaire MMORPG van dit moment, Final Fantasy XIV, behaalde kortgeleden al 24 miljoen geregistreerde spelers en daarmee is het de meest winstgevende Final Fantasy game ooit. De game gaat binnenkort mogelijk zijn bereik vergroten door op Xbox consoles uitgebracht te worden. Dit is nog geen zekerheid, maar als we Final Fantasy XIV director Naoki Yoshida mogen geloven, ziet het er goed uit voor Xbox spelers.

Square Enix is al een tijdje in gesprek met Microsoft over het mogelijke verschijnen van dit fenomeen op de Xbox consoles, maar tot nog toe was er nog geen info vrijgekomen over de voortgang hiervan. Naoki Yoshida laat nu weten dat de gesprekken goed verlopen en hij hoopt dat hij binnenkort meer informatie kan geven aan spelers die uitkijken naar een Xbox-versie van Final Fantasy XIV.

“I feel bad for saying the same thing every time, but we are still in discussions with Microsoft, and I feel like our discussions are going in a positive-like tone, I don’t want to say we do not have an Xbox version, but I’m hoping that the timing will be very soon that I will have some kind of update to the players.”

“I’m sure there’s a lot of things that people want to ask about on this subject, and there’s a lot of things I want to share, but I’m afraid I’m unable to divulge on those details, so when the time comes… I’m sure the time will come, so if you could kindly stand by, that’d be great.”