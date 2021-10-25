Fortnite is niet vies van een cross-over meer of minder, vraag dat maar even na aan Jill Valentine en Chris Redfield van de Resident Evil franchise. Deze twee bikkelharde zombiekillers komen namelijk naar het populaire Battle Royale festijn en ze zijn helemaal klaar om te knallen.

Beide personages zijn vanaf nu verkrijgbaar als kostuum in de Item Shop als een deel van de S.T.A.R.S. Team Set. Beide personages hebben zo hun eigen speelstijl én er worden heel wat items aan de game toegevoegd die voor Resident Evil veteranen niet onbekend zullen zijn. Lees hieronder meer en bekijk een korte trailer.

After surviving countless horrors in the Spencer Mansion and beyond, S.T.A.R.S. veterans Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine find themselves on the Island to face The Sideways’ Cube Monsters. Fend off Cube Monsters (and your opponents) like your life depends on it with the S.T.A.R.S. Team Set, available now in the Fortnite Item Shop!

Whether you’re taking down Cube Monsters or storming IO labs, stop evil in its tracks as boulder enthusiast Chris Redfield and the “master of unlocking” Jill Valentine. The Chris Redfield Outfit comes with the alt Hound Wolf Squad Style, based on his clash in a snowy village, and the Jill Valentine Outfit comes with the alt Raccoon City Style, based on her desperate escape from a relentless pursuer.

Other items you can store in your Locker’s inventory spaces? Fresh from the Arklay Mountains, put on the Green Herb Back Bling (with the alt Red Herb and Blue Herb Styles), take your typewriter with you with the Saving Keystrokes Back Bling, show off with the HOT DOGGER Pickaxe (Umbrella-developed anti-bioweapon knife), and swing what once belonged to evil: the Stun Rod Pickaxe.