Riders Republic ligt vanaf vandaag in de winkels en daarmee kunnen we allerlei extreme sporten beoefenen in een fictieve variant van Noord-Amerika, dat rijkelijk is gevuld met natuur op basis van bekende nationale parken.
De game is al even te spelen via een trial en binnenkort mag je onze review natuurlijk verwachten, waarin we ons eindoordeel vellen over de kwaliteit. In de tussentijd kan je een blik werpen op de Trophies hieronder, die gelijk zijn aan de Achievements.
Mocht je de waarde van de individuele Achievements willen checken, dan kan je hier terecht. Als wij de lijst zo even doornemen, dan ziet het er naar uit dat Riders Republic verre van een lastige game is om platinum te halen. Het zal je alleen wel even wat tijd gaan kosten.
Platinum
King of the hill
-Obtain all other trophies
Goud
Flash Mobs
-Complete 50 Mass Races
GIVES YOU WIIINGS
-Welcome to the Red Bull Family! Complete a contract for Red Bull
Owning the block
-Capture 30 districts in Tricks Battle
…Vici
-In solo, finish first in the Invitational
Zilver
Snow Blind
-In solo, finish first in 8 big events in snow careers
Maximum Velo-city
-In solo, finish first in 8 big events in bike careers
Got to fly
-In solo, finish first in 4 big events in air career
X Boss
-In solo, complete the snow tricks boss event
Downhill is the way
-In solo, complete the snow race boss event
Trick of the trade
-In solo, complete the bike tricks boss event
Terminal velocity
-In solo, complete the bike race boss event
Pretty fly
-In solo, complete the air career boss event
Employee of the month
-Complete 100 sponsor contracts
Blockbuster
-Capture 100 modules in Tricks Battle
Street Styler
-Score 5,000,000 points with the one-foot board
Keep your friends close…
-Complete 10 Versus Mode Events
All Access
-Complete 100 different Events
If you build it, they will come
-Complete 50 UGC events
Don’t try this at home
-Complete 20 Stunts
Brons
So crazy…
-Complete a Shackdaddy Weekly Challenge
…Vidi…
Discover 15 Landmarks
New Hire
-Add a new sponsor
One for the record books
-Land a tricks combo worth 75,000 points or more
Welcome to the Riders Ridge
-Collect 11 stars to unlock the Riders Ridge
The loop is looped
-Perfectly land 50 double backflips or more, with tricks landing set on Manual
A star rises
-Earn 250 Stars
Collector
-Earn 25 different gears
You only live once
-Complete 100 Events without using the Backtrack
Smooth as a Badger’s bottom
-Perfectly land a 1080 spin (or superior), with tricks landing set on Manual
Shackdaddy wannabe
-Complete 50 Events with Funkies
… that it might work
-Complete 10 Shackdaddy Weekly Challenges
… but your enemies closer
-Complete 50 Free for All sessions
Not at the bottom of the food chain
-Reach Weekly level 2 in the Multiplayer Competition
Veni…
-Find 200 landmarks, relics or collectibles
Wat een onverwachts leuke spel is dit zeg. Die map is zo tof. 2D/3D live map opties nog nooit zo goed uitgewerkt gezien in een game.
Ik ga deze game in de gaten houden, maar wacht het nog even af.