

Riders Republic ligt vanaf vandaag in de winkels en daarmee kunnen we allerlei extreme sporten beoefenen in een fictieve variant van Noord-Amerika, dat rijkelijk is gevuld met natuur op basis van bekende nationale parken.

De game is al even te spelen via een trial en binnenkort mag je onze review natuurlijk verwachten, waarin we ons eindoordeel vellen over de kwaliteit. In de tussentijd kan je een blik werpen op de Trophies hieronder, die gelijk zijn aan de Achievements.

Mocht je de waarde van de individuele Achievements willen checken, dan kan je hier terecht. Als wij de lijst zo even doornemen, dan ziet het er naar uit dat Riders Republic verre van een lastige game is om platinum te halen. Het zal je alleen wel even wat tijd gaan kosten.

Platinum

King of the hill

-Obtain all other trophies

Goud

Flash Mobs

-Complete 50 Mass Races

GIVES YOU WIIINGS

-Welcome to the Red Bull Family! Complete a contract for Red Bull

Owning the block

-Capture 30 districts in Tricks Battle

…Vici

-In solo, finish first in the Invitational

Zilver

Snow Blind

-In solo, finish first in 8 big events in snow careers

Maximum Velo-city

-In solo, finish first in 8 big events in bike careers

Got to fly

-In solo, finish first in 4 big events in air career

X Boss

-In solo, complete the snow tricks boss event

Downhill is the way

-In solo, complete the snow race boss event

Trick of the trade

-In solo, complete the bike tricks boss event

Terminal velocity

-In solo, complete the bike race boss event

Pretty fly

-In solo, complete the air career boss event

Employee of the month

-Complete 100 sponsor contracts

Blockbuster

-Capture 100 modules in Tricks Battle

Street Styler

-Score 5,000,000 points with the one-foot board

Keep your friends close…

-Complete 10 Versus Mode Events

All Access

-Complete 100 different Events

If you build it, they will come

-Complete 50 UGC events

Don’t try this at home

-Complete 20 Stunts

Brons

So crazy…

-Complete a Shackdaddy Weekly Challenge

…Vidi…

Discover 15 Landmarks

New Hire

-Add a new sponsor

One for the record books

-Land a tricks combo worth 75,000 points or more

Welcome to the Riders Ridge

-Collect 11 stars to unlock the Riders Ridge

The loop is looped

-Perfectly land 50 double backflips or more, with tricks landing set on Manual

A star rises

-Earn 250 Stars

Collector

-Earn 25 different gears

You only live once

-Complete 100 Events without using the Backtrack

Smooth as a Badger’s bottom

-Perfectly land a 1080 spin (or superior), with tricks landing set on Manual

Shackdaddy wannabe

-Complete 50 Events with Funkies

… that it might work

-Complete 10 Shackdaddy Weekly Challenges

… but your enemies closer

-Complete 50 Free for All sessions

Not at the bottom of the food chain

-Reach Weekly level 2 in the Multiplayer Competition

Veni…

-Find 200 landmarks, relics or collectibles