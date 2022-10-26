Het is tijd om je BMX en je ski’s er weer bij te pakken, Ubisoft heeft namelijk een nieuwe update uitgebracht voor Riders Republic. De update brengt naast verschillende bug fixes namelijk ook nieuwe outfits, uitdagingen, foto modus features en nog meer nieuwe content.
Benieuwd naar de volledige lijst aanpassingen en toevoegingen? Dan kun je alle patch notes hieronder bekijken.
Riders Republic Update 1.14 – Oktober 2022
NEW FEATURES:
- We are bringing you some snazzy new features which include new Emotes, Outfits, Challenges, World Content, Audio and Photo Mode Features.
- Get ready for our new Sponsor Odyssey for the BMX career owners.
- You’ve been waiting patiently for this one ….. the Snow Skate is here!!
- And 2 new stunts for the owners of the BMX career!
IMPROVEMENTS
- There is now a new version of the shop page.
MAJOR ISSUES
- The speed when in ragdoll state has been adjusted.
- Corrected the landing whilst using the Steep control mode.
- Fixed WOLF errors experienced when attempting to join Mass Races.
MINOR ISSUES
- The descriptions of weekly challenges have been rephrased to provide clarity on conditions.
- Fixed clipping which was happening between customization and character’s.
- Adjusted the clan tag names on consoles.
- Fixed VANS footwear on characters.
- Fixed hand clipping occurring during the Good Job emote.
- Changed the unlock condition of the Prada Event.
- Fixed the Steep mode assist.
- Fixed the changes for the Season page.
- The notification title text will no longer overlap in different localizations.
- Fixed Showdown and Tricks Battle modes.
- Fixed the duplicate pop-ups in Showdown for gem quantity.
- Fixed the Season Progression.
- Fixed the “Black & Gold” bundle display.
- Fixed the discount display after purchasing.
- Fixed the BMX tricks counting before they were completed.
- Made some adjustments to the stunt “lift descent” as it was difficult to complete.
- Fixed the infinite fall grind in Area52, we know that space is infinite, but this was not supposed to happen!
- Fixed flying trees (we think it was the aliens).
- Fixed various collision issues.