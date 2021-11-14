Battlefield 2042 lanceert officieel pas volgende week, maar de game is via speciale edities nu al te spelen op verschillende platformen. In onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat het een goede shooter betreft, maar dat er zeker nog werk aan de winkel is voor een optimale ervaring.
Dit zal DICE op korte en lange termijn glad gaan strijken middels updates en om iedereen een overzicht te geven van waar ze mee bezig zijn, hebben ze een lijst vrijgegeven. Dit zijn punten waarvan de ontwikkelaar op de hoogte is, wat dus automatisch ook prioriteit krijgt.
Voor alle details kun je hieronder het overzicht doorspitten.
Maps
Breakaway
- All Platforms – We have identified some server instances of rubberbanding when the big silos on Breakaway are destroyed*
- All Platforms – On the mode Breakthrough, players will be unable to spawn on B1 while it is contested*
Kaleidoscope
- All Platforms – Bridge destruction states have a tendency to desync if the player joins at a late stage in the round*
- All Platforms – On the mode, Breakthrough, players will be unable to spawn on B1 while it is contested*
Discarded
- PC, Xbox Series X|S & PlayStation 5 – There are some rare instances of visual flickering while playing on Discarded*
Manifest
- PlayStation 5 – Within the Weather Station on Manifest, while the building is in a destroyed state there are rare instances that can cause severe flickering of our lighting systems, which has the potential to trigger those with Photosensitive Conditions*
Misc
- All Platforms – We are aware of some miscellaneous issues causing players to become stuck within world geometry*
- Several of these are being fixed for a patch after launch, please continue to report any scenario where you get stuck in the maps!
Bots
Soldiers
- All Platforms – In some situations, Bots are unable to revive downed players*
Ranger
- All Platforms – We’re aware of Ranger malfunctioning when ordered over some obstacles, and we are working to improve this.
- All Platforms – Ranger can become non-responsive to “Go To” orders if the player is far away from Ranger, and we are similarly working to improve this.
Audio
Vehicles
- All Platforms – The Lock-on sound effect for helicopters can continue after the Helicopter has been destroyed*
User Interface & Messaging
- All Platforms – There is currently no error message to indicate to the player that the game is still installing*
- All Platforms – Subtitles are not present on video tutorials even if the subtitle setting is ON*
- Battlefield Portal – Loadouts have a slight tendency to not save when entering or leaving a match*
- Battlefield Hazard Zone – When starting a second round, unlocks from the previous round are triggered during the intro sequence*
- All Platforms – When returning back to the main menu after a match, Specialist’s textures may be slow to load*
- All Platforms – The “Vertical Sync” option does not have any effect when activated while using a 144hz monitor*
- All Platforms – “View Profile” option is not present in “Search EA ID” between same-platform Xbox Series S|X and PlayStation 5 players*
- All Platforms – We’re aware of a unique situation where accounts that have access to Battlefield 2042 across multiple platforms may cause Cross Play Friends to not appear*
- All Platforms – The attackers playercard doesn’t load after getting killed by another player*
- All Platforms – Sprint/Boost hint text is currently misleading*
Progression & Unlocks
-
- All Platforms – The rank displayed in the bottom right of the Main Menu does not always update with the player’s actual rank achieved after an Online session.
- We’re working to resolve this issue and will follow up with further updates at a later time.
- All Platforms – Weapon Skins are unlocked but will show an incomplete progress bar until the game has been restarted*
- Restarting the game will fix this for you, however a fix has been made for an upcoming update.
- All Platforms – All Locked Character / Weapon / Vehicle skins are missing their Mastery Rank target*
- All Platforms – The “Fly Not Ye Cowards” Playercard Art unlock objective is currently incorrect, you will need to visit two locations on El Alamein, in the same life, to unlock this*
- All Platforms – EMP Mine is currently incorrectly labelled. We will be renaming this to EMP Grenades at a later date.
- All Platforms – Some skins are applying over weapon charms.
- All Platforms – The Mastery bar won’t show for hardware items until T5 is unlocked*
- PlayStation 5 – The Med-Pen Mastery Badge is not currently tracking progress after Rank 25*
- PlayStation 5 – Captain Caspian Playercard Background is not unlocked after completing its criteria*
Weapons & Gadgets
Recon Drone
-
-
- All Platforms – Players are currently unable to deploy the OV-P Recon Drone while prone*
- PC – The OV-P Recon Drone is not currently locking onto enemy targets or vehicles*
XDR Holo Sight
-
-
- All Platforms – We’re aware of some instances of flickering when ADS with the XDR Holo Sight*
Vehicles
Misc
-
-
- All Platforms – On rare occasions, vertical aiming in a vehicle can be inoperable upon vehicle entry*
- All Platforms – Some vehicles may not have controller vibration when used*
- All Platforms – We’re aware of some vehicles not having RTAO (Ray-traced Ambient Occlusion)*
MD540 Nightbird
-
-
- All Platforms – Rockets from the MD540 Nightbird that impact the ground can sometimes appear as being frozen*
Gameplay
-
-
- All Platforms – Parachutes sometimes remain open, even after the player has landed.
- This will be improved upon in an upcoming update.
Hazard Zone
-
-
- PC – We’re aware of players experiencing an issue with mouse input when it comes to selecting a Specialist within Hazard Zone
- While we are working to resolve this in an upcoming patch, players can bypass this by selecting their chosen Specialist with the spacebar.
- All Platforms – Players are currently unable to revive downed teammates if they are inside the MV38-Condor (at Extraction Point)*
- All Platforms – We’re aware of some rare instances of the Extraction Streak not updating after multiple extractions have taken place*
Battlefield Portal
-
- Battlefield Builder / Web – We’re aware of messaging taking place upon the creation of an Experience that suggests you were “Unable to Create” the Experience. This is incorrect, the Experience is created, and refreshing your page will resolve this. – We are working to resolve this as soon as possible.
Betere communicatie dan elke eerdere Battlefield. Het @BattlefieldComm twitter account levert top werk. Nu nog kijken of de patches een beetje snel geleverd worden 😉
@Lucifershate: wel netjes, het is toch een vorm van positieve communicatie richting de spelers.
Dit zal wel te maken hebben met de refunds die gevraagd worden
Portal red deze Battlefield.Die Battlefied 3 maps zijn zoveel beter dan de nieuwe die gewoon veel te huge zijn.
Wat een waslijst. Ik ben wel klaar met dit soort games (zie ook de GTA Trilogy) die in een beta-staat uitgegeven worden. Ja, over een jaar functioneert alles prima… dan overweeg ik deze game eventueel wel als hij toch in de budgetbak ligt.
Dit zijn toch issues die bij launch helemaal niet aanwezig mogen zijn. Belachelijk. Het schild van Dozer is al uitgeschakeld omdat deze shells van tanks kunnen stoppen. Test DICE de game wel? Weer een brakke launch en wel €60-100 voor vragen. De game had uitgesteld moeten worden met minimaal 1-2 maanden.
@Anoniem-1574: Games die in het najaar verschijnen van EA en Ubisoft kun je ook beter later kopen. Die komen in december al in de sale. Dan hebben ze al de cijfers gehaald om winst te maken en dan boeit het ze toch allemaal niet meer. Voor spelers zijn de games dan goedkoper en wat je zegt de meeste fouten er wel uit.
Kan de 10uur trial niet eens downloaden via de ps store. Krijg al sinds de 12de een foutmelding.