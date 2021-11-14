

Battlefield 2042 lanceert officieel pas volgende week, maar de game is via speciale edities nu al te spelen op verschillende platformen. In onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat het een goede shooter betreft, maar dat er zeker nog werk aan de winkel is voor een optimale ervaring.

Dit zal DICE op korte en lange termijn glad gaan strijken middels updates en om iedereen een overzicht te geven van waar ze mee bezig zijn, hebben ze een lijst vrijgegeven. Dit zijn punten waarvan de ontwikkelaar op de hoogte is, wat dus automatisch ook prioriteit krijgt.

Voor alle details kun je hieronder het overzicht doorspitten.