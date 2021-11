Restorer of Humanity. Gunslinging Broken Messiah.

He is the Original, who first discovered the Backyard and taught humanity about magic. After absorbing half of I-No, he suddenly changed drastically. He now carries within himself all of humanity’s hope towards living.

He feels that his existence will be forgiven by a greater will when humankind loses their humanity. The concepts of good and evil are of equal value to him. He may cause major incidents, but he could also end up on the side of justice.