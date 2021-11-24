Ubisoft lanceerde vorige maand Riders Republic, een openwereldgame waarin extreme sports centraal staan. Alhoewel de game zeker niet slecht was, doken er uiteraard wel een hoop probleempjes op. Update 1.04 hoopt nu heel wat van deze probleempjes aan te pakken.
In de patch notes kunnen we zien dat er zowel ernstige problemen, als kleinere problemen worden opgelost. Daarnaast wordt ook het collision effect bij de PvP modus aangepakt. Bekijk hieronder alle veranderingen en lees onze review hier.
Riders Republic Update 1.04 Patch Notes
Improvement:
- Collision effect in PvP mode
Major Issues:
- Republic coins not added unto player’s account after purchase on PC & Stadia
- Allocate more memory space on PS5
- Players stuck at the scoreboard
- Multiple fixes on Shackdaddy’s challenges, side objectives and sponsors.
- Button functionality loss after network disconnected (Trail Editor)
Minor Issues:
- Descriptions or titles fixed/added
- Camera orientation issue with the Rocket Bike