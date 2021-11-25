Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands heeft als spin-off van de populaire Borderlands games behoorlijk wat verwachtingen in te lossen. Als RPG krijgen fans een iets andere titel voorgeschoteld dan ze van de franchise gewend zijn. Toch zien we bepaalde Borderlands kenmerken terugkeren. Zo zal de in-game loot procedureel verdeeld worden.

“We wanted to have the same procedural tech that drives our guns also drive our spell books and our melee weapons, and to some degree, our armour as well. So, it’s made up of a bunch of different pieces that can all get mixed and matched together depending on rarity. And they all roll very similarly to guns. So, it was very important to us that the types of loot that people are used to in our brand of game aren’t just like little orbs of something, it’s actually loot that you find, that rolls with different parts.”