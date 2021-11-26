

Gisteren kon je al lezen dat het opnieuw mogelijk zal zijn om de Normandy SR1 uit Mass Effect te bemachtigen in No Man’s Sky. Dit is vanwege het feit dat Hello Games de Expeditions van eerder dit jaar opnieuw beschikbaar maakt in de game.

Een van deze expedities stelt je in staat om dit iconische ruimteschip te bemachtigen en als je dat eerder dit jaar gemist hebt, dan krijg je daar binnenkort weer een kans toe. Lees ons eerdere bericht voor meer specifieke details, want het gaat nu om een nieuwe update.

Hello Games heeft namelijk update 3.73 uitgebracht en daarvan vind je hieronder alle details. Tevens stipt de ontwikkelaar aan dat ze in 2022 door blijven gaan met nieuwe updates en content voor No Man’s Sky, want ze hebben niet de intentie om gas terug te nemen.