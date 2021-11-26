Gisteren kon je al lezen dat het opnieuw mogelijk zal zijn om de Normandy SR1 uit Mass Effect te bemachtigen in No Man’s Sky. Dit is vanwege het feit dat Hello Games de Expeditions van eerder dit jaar opnieuw beschikbaar maakt in de game.
Een van deze expedities stelt je in staat om dit iconische ruimteschip te bemachtigen en als je dat eerder dit jaar gemist hebt, dan krijg je daar binnenkort weer een kans toe. Lees ons eerdere bericht voor meer specifieke details, want het gaat nu om een nieuwe update.
Hello Games heeft namelijk update 3.73 uitgebracht en daarvan vind je hieronder alle details. Tevens stipt de ontwikkelaar aan dat ze in 2022 door blijven gaan met nieuwe updates en content voor No Man’s Sky, want ze hebben niet de intentie om gas terug te nemen.
No Man’s Sky Update 3.73 Patch Notes
- Fixed an issue that could cause protected terrain edits inside a player’s base to occasionally be overwritten when downloading a large number of terrain edits from other player’s bases.
- The base computer can now be picked up and moved within the bounds of the base.
- Improved the clarity of messaging when placing a base computer in an invalid location.
- Fixed an issue that could cause audio problems on PlayStation 4.
- Wiring mode now has access to rotation and free place options.
- Fixed an issue that caused the HUD message that accompanies entering a base to trigger too frequently.
- Fixed an issue that caused the personal refiner audio to continue to play forever if the refiner ran out of fuel.
- Fixed a collision issue with timber roof corner base parts.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with basic shape adornment parts (cubes, pyramids, cylinders, and so on).
- Fixed a number of collision and terrain carving issues with small paving parts.
- Fixed a collision issue with one visual variant of the timber wall with windows.
- Fixed an issue that could cause base part preview holograms to be offset.
- The Pipe and Curved Pipe building parts have been combined into a single new Pipe part that adjusts shape contextually.
- Fixed a snapping issue with ByteBeat Cables.
- Introduced a significant memory optimisation for PlayStation 4.
- Introduced a number of significant base-building physics optimisations.
- Introduced a significant base-building networking optimisation.
- Fixed a number of rare issues that could cause planetary objects to have no collision.
- Fixed a rare issue where grass could grow around the edges of settlement building interiors.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause NPCs in settlements to hover above their chairs.
- Fixed a number of base-building LOD issues.
- Fixed a number of snapping issues with inner pieces.
- Fixed a number of issues that could cause settlements to be incorrectly classified on the CBAS scale.
- Fixed an issue that could cause players to fall out of their freighter while constructing new rooms on board.
- Fixed a number of issues that could occur when collecting rewards after a fleet expedition had finished.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Armourer mission to become blocked if players destroyed the targeted depot from the air, or before the mission had begun.
- Fixed an issue that could cause creature-related missions from the Nexus to pick inappropriate planets.
- Fixed an issue that allowed base part duplication mode to duplicate non-buildable parts.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent players from completing the construction of a settlement marketplace.
- Fixed an issue with base reporting.
- Fixed an issue that caused the “Spawn Beneath Your Skin” milestone of the Emergence expedition to fail to find any valid target when using the Target Sweep.
- Fixed an Xbox-specific crash that could occur when loading corrupted save data.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause very large player bases to crash when loading.
- Fixed a Xbox-specific crash that could occur when running out of audio memory.