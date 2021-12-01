

Recent brachten DICE en EA al een update voor Battlefield 2042 uit en dit met de belofte dat er nog een grote update in december zou volgen. De derde update is nu bijna een feit, want die zal morgen online gaan. Dit laat Electronic Arts via persbericht weten.

De update richt zich op het oplossen van een enorme waslijst aan issues, maar ook worden er aanpassingen gedaan naargelang de feedback van de spelers. Verder brengt de update diverse quality of life updates naar het spel.

Ook kondigt EA aan dat er nu wekelijks missies naar de game komen, dit in een aantal van drie. Spelers die deze missies voltooien, ontvangen een unieke cosmetische beloning wat het dus de moeite waard zou moeten maken.

Alle details van de derde update voor Battlefield 2042 vind je hieronder.