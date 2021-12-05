Vorige maand verscheen Forza Horizon 5 op de Xbox Series X, Xbox One en pc, maar die launch ging gepaard met een hoop problemen. De studio die instaat voor de ontwikkeling van de game is echter op de hoogte en komt met alweer een nieuwe update.

Deze update zorgt ervoor dat de restricties die geplaatst werden op bepaalde evenementen aangepast zijn zodat meer spelers alsnog kunnen deelnemen. Ook de Horizon Arcade minigames zijn van een update voorzien om het spelersaantal op te krikken. Het is een eerste stap in de goede richting en Playground Games belooft te werken aan nog meer hotfixes en updates tot Forza Horizon 5 de game is die spelers verwachten.

Als verontschuldiging krijgt iedere speler 1000 Forzathon Points die men kan spenderen aan nieuwe wagens, horens, kledij of velgen in de Forzathon Shop.

Voor een volledig overzicht van de update kan je de onderstaande patch notes lezen.