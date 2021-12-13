De first-person horrorgame Scorn komt in oktober 2022 dan eindelijk uit voor de Xbox Series X|S en pc, zo laat ontwikkelaar Ebb Software weten na eerdere vertragingen. Ebb Software deelde deze informatie in een development update op de Kickstarter pagina van het spel.

“We want to ensure that Scorn is the best game it can be. Mysterious, deliciously dark, and oozing with atmosphere (emphasis on the ooze). With that being said, the game will officially be launching in October 2022. This additional time will allow the team to make sure the vision for Scorn comes to life in all its spine-chilling, nightmarish glory. We know that this means a longer wait, especially for our fantastic Kickstarter community, who have been with us since the very beginning. Still, we’re committed to making Scorn the best experience possible for our players and fans.”

Met deze diepere update hebben we ook de belofte gekregen dat het team meer zal proberen te communiceren in de aanloop naar de release met updates over de voortgang en veranderingen in het ontwikkelingsproces, interviews met het team achter Scorn en sneak-peeks van game assets. Daarbij hebben we ook een nieuwe trailer gekregen met de nieuwe releasewindow van Scorn, de trailer is niet heel spannend maar geeft wel een goed gevoel van de atmosfeer en directie van het spel, neem dus snel een kijkje.

“December has been a pretty huge month for us at Ebb Software. Not only have we been able to share our new release date but we’ve also reached a significant milestone in our development – 75% content completion! I’d just like to give my deepest thanks to our community for your patience and our team here at Ebb who have been working incredibly hard to pull everything together.

As we look ahead at the coming months, we will be focusing on completing the final 25% of the content, followed by bug fixing and getting the game ready for the launch. We’re very excited to get our game in players’ hands and allow them to experience Scorn for themselves.”