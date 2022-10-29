Scorn is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en in onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat de sfeer er uitstekend in zit, maar dat de gameplay gehinderd wordt door balansproblemen en wat andere issues. Een veelgehoorde klacht uit de community is dat het checkpointsysteem niet prettig werkt en daar luistert de ontwikkelaar naar.
Ebb Software heeft update 1.1.8.0 uitgebracht voor pc en op de Xbox volgt het zeer snel, als het niet al beschikbaar is op moment van publicatie. Deze update richt zich op verschillende issues, waaronder de checkpoints. Hier zijn wat aanpassingen aan verricht, wat het spelersgemak ten goede zou moeten komen.
De details van de update hieronder
Updates and Additions
- Removed the Continue option after a player finishes the game
- Removed the Load and the Quit game options from the death screen
- Added safety check for a corrupted save slot
- Added Load last checkpoint option
- Added Act III-II hard save
- Updated checkpoint positions
- Updated list of the Kickstarter backers
- Updated Credits
- Updated FSR 2.0 label in the Options menu
- Updated positions of certain assets
Fixed Issues
- German localization issues
- Spanish localization issues
- FOV issues on ultrawide screens
- Position of the ammo/heal container when a player uses heal
- Capsule blockers on a bridge
- Act V loading issue
- Crash when exiting the game
- Occasional NPC freezes
- Various collisions causing issues
Fixed Bugs
- A player can get stuck in the hurt machine
- A player can get stuck in the collision after performing a glory kill
- After killing the Boss in Act V, players are unable to pick up the dropped item
- A player might die by falling through the floor at certain positions
Zal mooi zijn. Misschien dat ik dit spel dan nog een keer opnieuw probeer ‘ik haakte al snel af hierdoor’.