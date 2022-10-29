

Scorn is nu een paar weken verkrijgbaar en in onze review heb je kunnen lezen dat de sfeer er uitstekend in zit, maar dat de gameplay gehinderd wordt door balansproblemen en wat andere issues. Een veelgehoorde klacht uit de community is dat het checkpointsysteem niet prettig werkt en daar luistert de ontwikkelaar naar.

Ebb Software heeft update 1.1.8.0 uitgebracht voor pc en op de Xbox volgt het zeer snel, als het niet al beschikbaar is op moment van publicatie. Deze update richt zich op verschillende issues, waaronder de checkpoints. Hier zijn wat aanpassingen aan verricht, wat het spelersgemak ten goede zou moeten komen.

De details van de update hieronder