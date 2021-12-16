

Vorige week kregen we tijdens The Game Awards nog een nieuwe trailer van Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands en 2K Games heeft vandaag alweer een nieuwe update over de game uitgebracht. Ditmaal gaat het om de onthulling van twee nieuwe classes: Spellshot en Clawbringer.

In deze game krijg je nog meer vrijheid in het ontwikkelen van je personage, aangezien het mogelijk is om zes verschillende skilltrees met elkaar te combineren. Twee van deze classes zijn zoals zojuist genoemd en hieronder hebben we de details per klasse.

– These are gun-toting wizards who can unleash a constant barrage of spells and bullets and transform their enemies into harmless livestock with the snap of a finger.While others may view their guns as mere weapons, the Spellshot has trained rigorously until it becomes an extension of their own magical will, weaving gun and grimoire together to enhance their spells and imbue their weapons. Clawbringersare – Faithful warriors who bring down thunder and flames upon their enemies with a spectral hammer alongside their fire-breathing Wyvern Companion. They are an order of warriors who seek to bring heroism to the Wonderlands. Their Dragon Aura empowers their whole party with additional damage and more.

Daar blijft het niet bij qua onthullingen, want tevens zijn er drie nieuwe omgevingen uit de doeken gedaan. Dit volgt op de eerdere onthulling waaruit al bleek dat Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands een erg divers avontuur belooft te worden.

– Countless have fallen in the face of its fumes, and even more have tripped over the bajillion mushrooms and tree roots everywhere. The best advice for any adventurer would be to stay away before your face turns as purple as the shrooms! But the second-best advice is to keep your eyes open—and your nose and mouth and any other orifice you can think of closed. The Fearamid – This holds despair and desolation so thickly, you can almost taste the sad in the air. Raised skeletons, shambling undead, and the emotionally dead skulk every corridor. The rare few heroes who enter this place should have no illusions about the task before them: to enter unprepared would be a huge mistake.

– This holds despair and desolation so thickly, you can almost taste the sad in the air. Raised skeletons, shambling undead, and the emotionally dead skulk every corridor. The rare few heroes who enter this place should have no illusions about the task before them: to enter unprepared would be a huge mistake. Mount Craw – Home to a bustling gobtropoliswhere rowdy, nasty little Goblins and towering, tyrannical Trolls toil in the name of their subterranean deity. Not all are satisfied with their labors, however. A booger of revolution is slowly taking form in the nostrils of the workforce. It’s time to pick a side! And that booger.

Tot slot hebben we hieronder nog een nieuwe trailer voor je om van te kunnen genieten. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands verschijnt op 25 maart 2022 voor de PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc.