Call of Duty: Warzone en Call of Duty: Vanguard zijn de samenwerking aangegaan met Attack on Titan. De geliefde anime bevindt zich op dit moment in het laatste seizoen en dat was voor Activision reden genoeg om een exclusieve bundel in elkaar te zetten. De mid-season update maakt het mogelijk om de Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan – Levi Edition Bundle aan te schaffen.

Het pakket kost 2.400CP en bevat onder andere de outfit van Levi Ackerman (voor de Operator Sgt. Daniel in Vanguard), de ‘Steel Cut’ Finishing Move en een exclusieve Highlight Intro en MVP Highlight. Uiteraard bevat het pakket ook Blueprints voor een aantal wapens, waaronder de ‘Ymir Curse’ assault rifle en ‘Historia’ SMG.

Tevens voegt de mid-season update een nieuwe Operator toe: Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes én een waslijst aan fixes en verbeteringen, die je hieronder kunt bekijken.