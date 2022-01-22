

Eerder deze week kon je al op PlaySense lezen dat er een nieuwe update voor Battlefield 2042 aan zat te komen. Die is inmiddels al online gegaan, maar het was even wachten op de patch notes voor de specifieke details.

Die patch notes zijn nu door EA vrijgegeven en hebben we zoals gebruikelijk hieronder op een rijtje gezet. Daarmee krijg je een helder overzicht van alle aanpassingen en verbeteringen die zijn gedaan.

De lijst is niet bijzonder uitgebreid, maar toont wel aan dat DICE volop bezig is om de ervaring zo soepel mogelijk te laten verlopen. Hier zal het ook niet bij blijven, want er zit nog een update aan te komen die gepland staat voor midden februari. Die update zal zoal een scorebord introduceren.