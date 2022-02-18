Nintendo heeft zojuist de nieuwe 2.0.5 update uitgebracht voor Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Zowel het basisspel als de Happy Home Paradise DLC kende nog wat probleempjes en deze zijn volgens Nintendo nu gladgestreken met de nieuwste patch.
Hieronder vind je de volledige patch notes voor Animal Crossing: New Horizons update versie 2.0.5 terug:
Fixed Issues
- Fixed an issue where the player could not progress through the explanation about Photopia under specific conditions after moving to another island.
- Fixed an issue where the game would not progress after a message was displayed when a conversation had started and a lot of furniture items had been placed on the island.
- Fixed an issue where Luna would repeat the explanation related to the “Search by island name.” option over again.
- Fixed an issue where island residents would wear custom designs as a different pattern type than how the custom design was displayed in the tailor shop.
- Fixed an issue where an island resident visiting a player’s home would remain in the player’s home after the player used the Room Sketch app, the Happy Home Network app, or the Custom Designs Portal during the visit.
- Fixed an issue where a player would use a door decoration when remodeling the home of an island resident, but the door decoration would sometimes be removed when a new day started.
- Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.
Fixed Issues related to DLC
- Fixed an issue where the player could not progress past the loading screen when trying to revisit a vacation home if the player previously released an ant or fly in the yard of that vacation home while the conditions for ants or flies to appear were not met.
- Fixed an issue where subsequent events would not progress properly if the player closed the software during a specific point while working on a facility.
- Other adjustments and corrections were made to improve the game play experience.