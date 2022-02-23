

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is gisterenavond gelanceerd en daarmee kunnen we het gevecht eindelijk met Savathûn aangaan. De uitbreiding komt met een gloednieuwe omgeving, nieuwe wapens en nog veel meer.

Dit alles wordt straks opgevolgd door een Raid, die begin maart zal verschijnen. Gelijktijdig met de release van The Witch Queen heeft Bungie ook een update voor de game uitgebracht en de details daarvan hebben we nu op een rijtje gezet.

Voordat we in de patch notes duiken eerst nog een overzicht van alle nieuwe toevoegingen aan Destiny 2:

Lucent Brood: Savathûn heeft haar soldaten de Light-krachten gegeven. Spelers krijgen nu te maken met vijanden die kunnen herrijzen, krachtige (en bekende) Supers kunnen gebruiken en meer.

Weapon Crafting: Guardians gebruiken Deepsight om een reeks angstaanjagende wapens te maken en verbeteren. Met dit nieuwe systeem kun je eigen wapens maken met unieke combinaties van shaders, mods en geavanceerde stat pool.

The Glaive: Een formidabel wapen dat je van dichtbij en van ver kunt gebruiken. Dit nieuwe type wapen kan ook de speler beschermen door een krachtig energieschild in te zetten.

The Throne World: Deze gloednieuwe bestemming in Destiny 2 is de zetel van de macht van Savathûn. Het is een verwrongen wonderland van corruptie en pracht. Guardians gaan hier op zoek naar de waarheid.

Wellspring: Een nieuwe matchmade-activiteit vormt het hart van de voortdurende strijd om controle over de Throne World.

Een nieuwe matchmade-activiteit vormt het hart van de voortdurende strijd om controle over de Throne World. Nieuwe raid – Vow of the Disciple: Tussen de moerassen van Savathûn’s Throne World ligt een verzonken Piramide. Guardians gaan de samen met hun fireteam de confrontatie aan met het eeuwenoude gevaar dat erin schuilt.

De patch notes van update 4.0.0.1 kun je hieronder vinden: