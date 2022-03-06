Met de nieuwste Sentinel update voor No Man’s Sky doken er ook heel wat andere probleempjes op. Ontwikkelaar Hello Games trachtte zoveel mogelijk van deze problemen op te lossen en rolde in de dagen na de release nog een hele hoop patches uit om alles glad te strijken.

Na patch 3.81, 3.82 en 3.83 is het nu de beurt aan patch 3.84. Deze moet eveneens weer een hoop bugs oplossen, check alle details hieronder.