Met de nieuwste Sentinel update voor No Man’s Sky doken er ook heel wat andere probleempjes op. Ontwikkelaar Hello Games trachtte zoveel mogelijk van deze problemen op te lossen en rolde in de dagen na de release nog een hele hoop patches uit om alles glad te strijken.
Na patch 3.81, 3.82 en 3.83 is het nu de beurt aan patch 3.84. Deze moet eveneens weer een hoop bugs oplossen, check alle details hieronder.
No Man’s Sky Update 3.84 Patch Notes
Bug fixes
- Added an option to the Quick Menu to toggle the Minotaur AI Pilot.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the reconstructed drone to block the spawning of patrol drones.
- Fixed an issue that caused Freighter bases to be broken after being reset.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Minotaur to become distorted when fighting biological horrors.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent Sentinels from spawning around buildings.
- Fixed an issue that caused Plasma Grenades to recharge infinitely.
- Fixed an issue that caused Exocraft weapon upgrades to decrease the fire rate of the main cannon.
- Fixed an issue that caused the base teleport module to appear as a buildable product in the inventory.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent some buildings from spawning.
- Fixed an issue that caused pet Quads to explode when shutting down hostile Sentinels.
- Fixed an issue that caused the pet Quads redeemed from the Quicksilver Companion Robot to be orange instead of blue.
- Fixed an issue that caused blue Quad pets to fail to speak with their correct voice.
- Fixed an issue that briefly caused the word STEEL to appear when hatching a companion egg.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause players to die unexpectedly during warp or when getting in their ship.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the friendly drone from navigating correctly while the player was riding a creature.
- Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the recovery from working correctly after a player deletes their Sentinel Flare.
- Added a message to the save select screen to alert players when a new Expedition begins.
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Expedition to use the wrong number in some text instances.
- Fixed an issue that could prevent expedition data from being correctly downloaded.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Exobiology reward decals and posters from functioning correctly.
- Fixed an issue that prevented an Exobiology expedition reward from teaching the correct number of words.
- Fixed a rare issue that could cause the galaxy map to direct players to a system their settlement was not actually in.
- Fixed a rare issue where some Space Anomaly NPCs could be missing, which would block progress in A Trace of Metal.
- Fixed an issue that prevented the Trace of Metal mission from continuing correctly after being reset.
- Fixed an issue that could cause a blocker on Nexus repair missions.
- Fixed an issue that locked the player in place while receiving rewards from a frigate expedition.
- Fixed a rare issue in the Trace of Metal mission where players would be asked to build Minotaur parts they did not own.
- Fixed an issue that could cause mission related settlement decisions to be lost when switching settlements during the mission.
- Fixed a visual glitch when riding creatures.
- Fixed issue where character’s head would become visible for a frame when activating camouflage.
- Fixed an issue that caused screenshots to be blask with DLAA enabled.
- Fixed a number of visual glitches when getting up from a chair.
- Fixed a hang that could occur when spawning creatures.
- Fixed a crash related to input.
- Fixed a crash related to rendering.
- Fixed a memory related crash on PS4.
- Introduced a memory optimisation for PS4.
- Fixed a crash related to wind.
- Fixed a rare softlock related to creature spawning near settlements.
- Fixed a rare crashed related to trading.
- Fixed a rare crash related to frigate expeditions.
- Fixed a crash related to interacting with mineral and gas extractors.
- Fixed a physics related crash.
Kunnen jullie eens een re-review doen van deze game?
Aangezien er volgens mij weinig over is van de release versie 🙂
@Dopekoe: eens, maar er zijn er genoeg te vinden op internet van de nieuwe versies.