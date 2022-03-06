

Voorafgaand aan de release van Halo Infinite werd duidelijk dat twee modi in eerste instantie zouden ontbreken: de coöp campagne en Forge. Destijds gaf ontwikkelaar 343 Industries aan dat de coöp campagne gelijktijdig met de start van seizoen 2 zou lanceren en Forge samen met seizoen 3. De studio heeft de plannen echter opnieuw moeten bijstellen, zo blijkt nu.

Seizoen 2 gaat op 3 mei van start, maar het lukt 343 Industries niet om de coöp campagne dan ook uit te brengen. Die modus is dus opnieuw uitgesteld. De ontwikkelaar zegt goede voortgang te boeken met de ontwikkeling van de coöp campagne, maar dat er meer tijd nodig is om het in een goede staat te lanceren. De modus komt dus niet gelijktijdig met seizoen 2 uit, maar het is wel de bedoeling dat het later in het tweede seizoen uitkomt.

“We’re making great progress on Campaign network co-op. And to be clear, this work has been occurring in parallel to Season 2 work, as has our work on Forge.

But the reality is that it’s going to take more time to land a high-quality, full-featured 4-player network co-op experience in the massive, wide-open world of Halo Infinite. We’re also committed to a great 2-player split-screen co-op experience on all Xbox consoles, from the original Xbox One through Xbox Series X—and the non-linear, wide-open sections of the Campaign present some big challenges for split-screen that have taken us more time to solve.

All this means that we will not be able to ship Campaign network co-op on May 3rd, at the start of Season 2. But we are still aiming to deliver Campaign network co-op later in Season 2, and we will share a release date for that and for split-screen co-op as soon as we can.”