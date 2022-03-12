Techland is op de hoogte van verscheidene problemen die spelers ervaren met Dying Light 2: Stay Human en beloofde snel met een patch te komen. De Poolse studio heeft z’n woord gehouden, want men is begonnen met het uitrollen van een nieuwe update, die flink wat zaken moet aanpakken. Een saillant detail is dat de PlayStation- en Xbox-consoles een apart versienummer (respectievelijk 1.07 en 1.2.0) hebben gekregen: iets om in het achterhoofd te houden voor als je de update wilt downloaden.

Specifiek voor de PlayStation-versies zijn alle bekende gevallen met betrekking tot de ‘deathloop’ bugs opgelost en zijn er meerdere quests aangepakt die je zouden hinderen om voortgang te boeken. Voor de Xbox Series X|S is de algehele stabiliteit verbeterd en is er een nieuwe ‘Balanced’ grafische optie toegevoegd voor de Xbox Series X (met een target van 60fps). Ook voor de kleinere Xbox Series S is een nieuwe grafische modus toegevoegd: ‘Performance’ en ook hier is het doel een framerate van 60fps.

Verder is de lijst voor alle platforms nagenoeg hetzelfde, met zaken zoals verbeterde combat en toevoegingen aan de UI/UX. Techland heeft een flinke lijst opgesteld, die je hieronder kunt bekijken.