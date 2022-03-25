The Ascent verscheen vorig jaar enkel voor de Xbox en pc, maar deze twin-stick shooter is nu ook op de PlayStation platformen verschenen. In deze shooter bevinden spelers zich op de wereld van Veles en je moet zien te achterhalen waarom de machtige Ascent Group plots uiteengevallen is.

In onze review destijds waren we al tevreden over The Ascent en met de release op de PlayStation is er ook direct een day one update beschikbaar, die met wat nieuwe features komt. Deze update brengt onder meer New Game+ naar The Ascent, alsook stabiliteitsverbeteringen.

Hieronder kan je de patch notes vinden en je kunt ook de launch trailer van The Ascent bewonderen.