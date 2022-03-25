The Ascent verscheen vorig jaar enkel voor de Xbox en pc, maar deze twin-stick shooter is nu ook op de PlayStation platformen verschenen. In deze shooter bevinden spelers zich op de wereld van Veles en je moet zien te achterhalen waarom de machtige Ascent Group plots uiteengevallen is.
In onze review destijds waren we al tevreden over The Ascent en met de release op de PlayStation is er ook direct een day one update beschikbaar, die met wat nieuwe features komt. Deze update brengt onder meer New Game+ naar The Ascent, alsook stabiliteitsverbeteringen.
Hieronder kan je de patch notes vinden en je kunt ook de launch trailer van The Ascent bewonderen.
- New Game Plus (NG+) has been added to the game.
- We have added a ‘saving’ icon that displays on the right side of the screen at various times.
- Fixes made to stability in Single Player, including a number of 1 x crashes.
- Resolved a number of issues that will improve stability in Coop.
- Resolved a number of edge cases for controller disconnection.
- Enemies that might spawn anchored incorrectly have been fixed.
- Fixed a Local Coop issue where you could copy and overwrite profiles after specific steps were taken whilst disconnecting controllers.
- We fixed an issue where Clients could not rejoin a Host after a disconnection.
- Fixed an issue where a Player could start a Single Player game whilst accepting an invite for a Coop session.
- Resolved an issue where a Player could sometimes crawl faster during DNMO status.
- Haptics in local Coop were missing feedback, now resolved.
- Fixed an issue where a Client could experience a hang if the Host disconnected the game immediately upon loading the game.
- We fixed several issues where the Player could instigate a soft-lock by interacting with multiple ‘interacts’ at the same time.
- Fixed some minor collision issues.
Echt een heerlijke game. Intens van genoten.
Ben benieuwd of deze goed draait op de ps4/ps5.
Nee dit wil ik gratis bij de ps5 plus geen geld aan weg gooien.