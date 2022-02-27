

Na eerdere geruchten werd deze week aangekondigd dat The Ascent op 24 maart naar de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 komt, nadat de game vorig jaar oorspronkelijk verscheen voor de Xbox-consoles en pc. Naast de aankondiging van de PlayStation-versie, heeft ontwikkelaar Neon Giant nu ook al nieuwe content en een update beschikbaar gesteld.

De pc-versie van The Ascent is hier nu van voorzien. De update heeft een New Game Plus-modus aan de game toegevoegd. Verder brengt de update allerlei fixes met zich mee, zoals in de onderstaande patch notes te lezen is. Tot slot is er ook betaalde DLC uitgebracht in de vorm van het Cyber Warrior pakket. Dit pakket kost €4,99 en bevat nieuwe wapens en cosmetische items.

Op de Xbox-consoles liep Neon Giant tegen een “technisch probleem” aan, waardoor de update en de DLC nog niet voor de Xbox-versie van The Ascent zijn verschenen. Dit liet de ontwikkelaar weten op Twitter. De studio zegt hard aan dit probleem te werken en hoopt de patch en de nieuwe content ook snel voor Xbox-spelers uit te kunnen brengen.