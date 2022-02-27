Na eerdere geruchten werd deze week aangekondigd dat The Ascent op 24 maart naar de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation 5 komt, nadat de game vorig jaar oorspronkelijk verscheen voor de Xbox-consoles en pc. Naast de aankondiging van de PlayStation-versie, heeft ontwikkelaar Neon Giant nu ook al nieuwe content en een update beschikbaar gesteld.
De pc-versie van The Ascent is hier nu van voorzien. De update heeft een New Game Plus-modus aan de game toegevoegd. Verder brengt de update allerlei fixes met zich mee, zoals in de onderstaande patch notes te lezen is. Tot slot is er ook betaalde DLC uitgebracht in de vorm van het Cyber Warrior pakket. Dit pakket kost €4,99 en bevat nieuwe wapens en cosmetische items.
Op de Xbox-consoles liep Neon Giant tegen een “technisch probleem” aan, waardoor de update en de DLC nog niet voor de Xbox-versie van The Ascent zijn verschenen. Dit liet de ontwikkelaar weten op Twitter. De studio zegt hard aan dit probleem te werken en hoopt de patch en de nieuwe content ook snel voor Xbox-spelers uit te kunnen brengen.
PATCH #8 NOTES
- New Game Plus (NG+) has been added to the game.
- We have added a ‘saving’ icon that displays on the right side of the screen at various times
- Fixes made to stability in Single Player, including a number of low frequency crashes, additionally we have resolved a number of issues that will improve stability in Coop.
- Fixed an issue where enemies that might spawn anchored incorrectly, making them really hard to kill, has been fixed.
- Resolved a bug where a Ranged Larkian does not reload their weapon and remains in idle animation after emptying the minigun’s magazine.
- Fixed a Local Coop issue where you could copy and overwrite profiles after specific steps were taken whilst disconnecting controllers.
- We fixed an issue where Clients could not rejoin a Host after a disconnection from the internet.
- Fixed an issue where a Player could start a Single Player game whilst accepting an invite for a Coop session.
- Fixed an issue where a Player could sometimes crawl faster during DNMO status.
- There was an issue where VSync wasn’t being reset to defaults which is now resolved.
- Fixed an issue where the camera could get stuck in a fixed position upon Player 2 interaction with a Vendor while Player 1 is already interacting with the same Vendor
- Fixed an issue in Photo Mode where the game wasn’t being paused if the ‘pause’ function was mapped to F10.
- Fixed an issue where a Client could experience a hang if the Host disconnected the game immediately upon loading into the game.
- We fixed several issues where the Player could instigate a soft-lock by interacting with multiple ‘interacts’ at the same time.
- Resolved an issue where ‘Sell all Duplicates’ option could sell all duplicates, regardless of the chosen category.
- Fixed some minor collision issues.