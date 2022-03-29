Codemasters zal zich ongetwijfeld aan het klaarmaken zijn voor de officiële aankondiging van F1 2022, mocht die game deze zomer verschijnen. F1 2021 wordt echter niet vergeten en dat blijkt maar weer nu update 1.17 is uitgebracht.
Deze update is nu beschikbaar op alle platformen waarop de game verkrijgbaar is en richt zich op wat kleine issues die nog konden optreden. Daarnaast voegt het de witte Red Bull livery toe, die nu optioneel gekozen kan worden.
De update is niet heel groot, maar wel interessant genoeg om even door te nemen. Zie hieronder de patch notes.
Online
- Addressed an issue where if a player joined during the grace period of a qualifying session, they would be unable to start the race.
- Fastest lap point is no longer removed after editing results in Leagues.
- Grid penalties now correctly carry over from sessions in Leagues if they are completed at different times.
General
- Red Bull White livery added as an option to use on the Player Car.
- Improved AI Behaviour in sessions when they are on in-laps with faster cars approaching.
- Addressed an issue where Victory VO may not play at the end of a race.
- Addressed a calibration issue with the Fanatec CSL DD pedals.
- Addressed an issue where the R&D completed or failed screen would show up blank.
- General stability improvements.
- Various minor fixes.
