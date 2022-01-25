Eens in de zo veel tijd krijgt F1 2021 een update en vandaag is het ook weer zover. Je kan de 1.15 update van F1 2021 nu binnenhalen op jouw pc of console. De 1.15 patch is geen hele grote update, maar voegt wel de mogelijkheid toe om een aangepast team te gebruiken in de Grand Prix modus. Voor de rest bevat de patch vooral generieke fixes en updates. Je kan de volledige patch lijst hieronder lezen.

F1 2021 is nu beschikbaar op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Mocht je nu interesse hebben in het spel, maar deze nog niet aangeschaft hebben, lees dan zeker even onze F1 2021 review door.