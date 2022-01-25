Eens in de zo veel tijd krijgt F1 2021 een update en vandaag is het ook weer zover. Je kan de 1.15 update van F1 2021 nu binnenhalen op jouw pc of console. De 1.15 patch is geen hele grote update, maar voegt wel de mogelijkheid toe om een aangepast team te gebruiken in de Grand Prix modus. Voor de rest bevat de patch vooral generieke fixes en updates. Je kan de volledige patch lijst hieronder lezen.
F1 2021 is nu beschikbaar op de PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S en pc. Mocht je nu interesse hebben in het spel, maar deze nog niet aangeschaft hebben, lees dan zeker even onze F1 2021 review door.
New Content
- Custom team can now be used within Grand Prix
- Network warning indicators have been added to multiplayer games
Online
- Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in the garage after retiring during a practice or qualifying session
- Addressed an issue where players could not connect to online sessions on particular accounts
General
- Adjusted AI on the following tracks and corners to reduce overall speed:
- >Austria – Red Bull Ring: Turn 9
- >Belgium – Spa-Francorchamps: Turn 10
- >Netherlands – Zandvoort: Turn 7
- Addressed an issue where Force Feedback would be lost after using Quick Resume on console
- Addressed an issue where penalties could be incorrectly given on Jeddah pit entry or exit
- F2 qualifying positions will now be correctly carried forward into race sessions
- Race 3 points will now correctly be shown on the race results screen for F2™ 2021
- Addressed an issue where the F2 Champion could incorrectly be declared after the final feature race in career
- Addressed an issue where VO lines for Fittipaldi were using the incorrect lines
- Adjusted speed limit for Zandvoort pit lane to match the official season
- Position indicator is now correctly displayed in the second sprint race of an F2™ 2021 session
- General stability improvements
- Various minor fixes
Ik had deze van ps4 toen kocht ik ps5 en de save gaat niet over dus alles opnieuw doen denk het niet heh beetje jammer
@Anoniem-857: Als je het zo”n goede game vindt doe je dat met alle liefde
@RobanosSmatros: alsnog vervelend lijkt me. Zeker als je er 100 uur in hebt zitten