

Volgende week kunnen we weer op avontuur in een sterrenstelsel hier ver vandaan, want op 5 april ligt LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in de winkels. Traveller’s Tales heeft de Trophies nu geüpload naar het PlayStation Network en hierdoor krijgen we een duidelijk beeld van wat we zoal moeten doen om de platinum te bemachtigen.

Als we de onderstaande lijst doorspitten, dan ziet het er als een standaard LEGO-game uit. Oftewel, je zult veel dingen moeten verzamelen en voltooien, waarbij je sommige levels ook opnieuw moet spelen. Tevens geeft de Trophylijst enigszins een beeld van welke locaties we zoal aan zullen doen.

De Achievements zijn nog niet bekend, maar die zijn vanzelfsprekend gelijk aan de Trophies. Het enige wat we je dus nog niet kunnen vertellen is wat de waarde van de Achievements zal zijn.

Platinum

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away….

-Collect all trophies

Goud

It’s true… all of it

-Complete The Skywalker Saga

You may fire when ready

-Collect 1000 Kyber Bricks

See you around, kid

-Complete all of the events in the Galaxy

Zilver

Now I am the Master

-Achieve True Jedi in every level

No more training, do you require

-Complete all ‘Level Challenges’

You needn’t worry about your reward

-Collect all Minikits

Power! Unlimited power!

-Fully upgrade all of the character classes

What have you done with those plans?

-Collect every datacard

Hello there!

-Collect all characters

Only one business in the Galaxy…

-Earn 10,000,000,000 studs

Hey, what are you trying to push on us?

-Complete all the Jawa’s ”Faulty Droid” missions on Tatooine

GONK!

-Complete all the GNK droid escort missions

I can fly anything

-Complete a flight level without dying

Brons

The Phantom Menace

-Complete ”Episode I – The Phantom Menace”

Attack of the Clones

-Complete ”Episode II – Attack of the Clones”

Revenge of the Sith

-Complete ”Episode III – Revenge of the Sith”

A New Hope

-Complete ”Episode IV – A New Hope”

The Empire Strikes Back

-Complete ”Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back”

Return of the Jedi

-Complete ”Episode VI – Return of the Jedi”

The Force Awakens

-Complete ”Episode VII – The Force Awakens”

The Last Jedi

-Complete ”Episode VIII – The Last Jedi”

The Rise of Skywalker

-Complete ”Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”

The Arkanis Sector

-Complete all events on Geonosis and Tatooine

Greater Javin

-Complete all events on Bespin, Crait and Hoth

New Territories

-Complete all events on Cantonica, Yavin 4 and Ajan Kloss

Rishi Maze

-Complete all events on Kamino

The Interior

-Complete all events on Coruscant, Jakku and Takodana

The Slice

-Complete all events on Kashyyyk and Kijimi

Trailing Sectors

-Complete all events on D’Qar, Naboo and Pasaana

Unknown Regions

-Complete all events on Ahch-To, Endor, Kef Bir and Exegol

Western Reaches

-Complete all events on Dagobah, Mustafar, Utapau

You think you’re some kind of Jedi?

-Achieve True Jedi in a single level

Impressive, most impressive

-Complete all ‘Level Challenges’ in a single level

A fine addition to my collection

-Collect all Minikits in a single level

Raw, untamed power

-Fully upgrade a character class

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy

-Complete all races in the Galaxy

Do or do not. There is no try

-Complete all Galaxy Challenges

Jedi Business

-Use Jedi Mind Tricks to make 5 people fight simultaneously in the Cantina

I’ve never seen a real one!

-Ride all creatures throughout the Galaxy

You guys got yourself a ship!

-Earn 17,000 studs

Get the crews to their fighters

-Destroy 100 TIE fighters

Aggressive Negotiations

-Defeat 3 enemies at the same time with an explosion

And who gave you permission…?

-Shoot helmets off 50 enemies

A little short for a Stormtrooper…

-Create 25 disguises as a Hero character

I don’t like you either!

-Achieve a combat multiplier score of 30