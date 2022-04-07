Ubsioft heeft aangekondigd dat ze de ondersteuning van Ghost Recon: Breakpoint gaan stoppen en dat het hier bij blijft qua nieuwe content en updates. Dit na twee jaar, wat een nette tijd genoemd mag worden. Voordat Ubisoft echter helemaal de stekker uit de ondersteuning trekt, hebben ze wel nog een update uitgebracht.
Het gaat hier om een update die tussen de 2 tot 3GB groot is, variërend per platform en deze pakt een hoop verschillende issues, bugs en problemen aan. Zoals gewoonlijk hebben we hieronder alle details van deze nieuwe update op een rijtje. De update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.
GRB BUG FIXES
- AI Teammates
- Fixed an issue where Fixit was not able to equip CZ 805 Bren Weapon
- Animation
- Fixed an issue where the player would have a rifle animation when using the Assault Class Skill while equipped with a handgun
- Fixed an issue where the player would twitch when reloading a weapon equipped with underbarrels and “Close & Personal” perk activated
- Fixed an issue where Walker’s arm would dislocate when aiming
- Fixed an issue where any Sniper Rifle Scope would move up & down after shooting in crouched position
- Fixed an issue where the player would have an unnatural reloading animation on the VSK-50 when equipped with some underbarrel attachments
- Fixed a broken CQC animation when the player was equipped with a handgun
- Clipping
- Fixed an issue where the Costumes Face would clip with the camera when aiming upwards in prone position
- Fixed an issue where the player’s elbow could clip through the ‘Rolled-up Sleeves Shirt’
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Tactical Vest’, the ‘Blackhawk Omega’ and the ‘Cross Draw Vest’ would clip with several tops
- Fixed an issue where the ‘6B3’, ‘6B5’, ‘Crye AVS – Loaded’, ‘M69 Flak vest’, ‘6B43’, ‘Smersh Mole Chest Rig‘, ‘Russian Defender 2‘, ‘Russian Counter-Terrorism’, ‘Future Soldier Vest’ would clip with the camera while aiming upward in crouch position
- Customization
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Vassili Kropotkine costume’ wouldn’t not match with the 3D preview in customization page and the 3D world
- Fixed an issue where the color modification of Goggles and Headphone of the following issues wouldn’t: ‘Bodark mask A; B; C; D’
- Fixed an issue where every patch with white outlines would have their outlines colored in red tone instead
- Fixed an issue where Walker’s costume appearance would be different from the one in the marketing trailers
- Fixed an issue where Alicia Diaz had no gloves nor strap in game
- Fixed an issue where Back poach of ‘Smersh Mole Vest’ is slightly floating
- Fixed an issue where Fury would lose her tattoo when getting customized
- Gameplay
- When switching from Story mode to Conquest mode, fixed an issue where the Switch Mode’s banner would not disappear
- Fixed an issue where the ‘AK47 Shorty’’s ironsight would be offset
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Scorpion Evo3’ CQC equipped with the “Build-In Ironsight” would have its crosshair slightly off-center
- Fixed an issue where the MK.3 upgrade wouldn’t be unlocked when conditions were met
- Missions
- In story mode, fixed an issue where Bodark enemies would spawn at ‘Sentinel Corp‘ camp in Cape North province
- In story mode, fixed an issue where Bodark enemies would spawn at ‘Skell Technology’ camp in New Stirling province
- Fixed an issue where the ‘Target Deceased‘ banner wouldn’t pop for clients and appear multiple times for host after completing episode 3 missions
- Fixed an issue where the following investigations couldn’t be completed: ‘What is wonderland? Where is Project Deus located? Does Stone approve of Monroe’s actions?’
- In ‘Guardian Angel’ mission, fixed an issue where the cinematic would not trigger when Cromwell reaches the extraction point
- Fixed an issue where dead bodies would be missing from multiple missions on ASIA & MENA SKU on Xbox 1 and on SIEJ SKU on PS4
- In ‘Nailed to the Ground’ mission, fixed a mission where a PMC caller would be present alongside Bodark Caller in camp Fuel Storage
- In the mission ‘Stealing the beast’, fixed an issue where mission would never fail despite the vehicle being stolen and taken too far away from the player
- Fixed an issue where Conquest collectibles would be displayed as rewards in camp tool tips in story mode
- System
- Fixed an issue where PC players would experience an FPS drop when connecting a PS4 controller
- Ubisoft Connect
- Fixed an issue where the redeemed Ubisoft Connect Rewards were not usable in the same session in which they were unlocked
- UI
- Fixed an issue where the Russian ration’s timer would overlap with vertical line in timer tabs in multiple languages
- In ‘Human trials’ mission, fixed an issue where the subobjectives would overlap in the HUD for polish language
- Fixed an issue where the ‘No-fly zone’ message would not span across the entire width of the screen on 2:19 and above rations
- Fixed an issue where Xbox series X’s players would experience a grainy effect on their screen
- Fixed an issue where ‘Mission completed/failed’ banner would go out of the banner’s bounds in the following languages: Thai, Polish & Russian
- Fixed an issue where the sharpshooter Class Challenge pin was present during the Conquest Overview tutorial and overlapping some text
- World
- Fixed an issue the player would get stuck in various locations
- Fixed an issue where rain splashes above water would not be rendered properly in photo mode
- Weapons
- Fixed an issue where the GRL underbarrel would not be available to use on MK14 Assault & MK14 Assault Brown
- In Gunsmith menu, fixed an issue where MK14 Assault Brown’s underbarrel attachments wouldn’t be displayed and cause the player to have an unnatural handgrip
- Fixed an issue where the SR3M Scout and SR3M Scout Survival didn’t have a specific silencer