

Ubsioft heeft aangekondigd dat ze de ondersteuning van Ghost Recon: Breakpoint gaan stoppen en dat het hier bij blijft qua nieuwe content en updates. Dit na twee jaar, wat een nette tijd genoemd mag worden. Voordat Ubisoft echter helemaal de stekker uit de ondersteuning trekt, hebben ze wel nog een update uitgebracht.

Het gaat hier om een update die tussen de 2 tot 3GB groot is, variërend per platform en deze pakt een hoop verschillende issues, bugs en problemen aan. Zoals gewoonlijk hebben we hieronder alle details van deze nieuwe update op een rijtje. De update is nu beschikbaar om te downloaden.