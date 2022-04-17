

Flying Wild Hog heeft Shadow Warrior 3, de shooter die begin maart uitkwam, van een nieuwe update voorzien. Deze patch 1.03 voegt een moeilijkheidsgraad toe voor degenen die wel van een uitdaging houden en voert daarnaast een hoop fixes en aanpassingen door.

Met de update is de Hardcore moeilijkheidsgraad toegevoegd aan Shadow Warrior 3. In deze modus zijn je tegenstanders een stuk sterker en zijn kogels en andere waardevolle items veel schaarser. Verder is met deze nieuwe update de balans van de gameplay verbeterd door aanpassingen aan onder meer wapens en bepaalde vaardigheden. Tot slot zijn er allerlei bugs opgelost.

Alle details van update 1.03 voor Shadow Warrior 3 lees je in de onderstaande patch notes.

Introducing – Hardcore difficulty!

On Hardcore difficulty, enemies hit even harder and use every opportunity to punish your mistakes. Resources also come in less generous numbers, so long story short Grasshopper – don’t get hit and watch your aim! Last stand invulnerability timer has been reduced.

General Balance Changes

Katana fire attack projectile speed, explosion range and burn chance increased.

Katana ice attack freeze effect duration reduced.

Katana’s electric attack range decreased.

Sidekicks’ damage slightly increased and spread decreased.

HP amount restored from the Finishers now varies with Difficulty.

Adjusted the Health Points of certain enemies.

Enemy Health Points are now the same across difficulties (except bosses).

Shuriken Spitter does not register headshots anymore.

Health and Ammo orbs respawn-time now varies with Difficulty.

The amount of Health and Ammo restored from the orbs now varies with Difficulty.

Last Stand invulnerability-time decreased.

Thorn’s damage now varies with Difficulty.

Kugutsu accuracy and projectile speed increased.

Laser Shogun laser now stops on enemies.

Riot Gun range slightly decreased.

Oni Hanma’s stagger delay increased.

Lifetime for Seeking Eye and Blade of Hattori have been reduced.

Removed temporary invincibility after usage of Brain Tonic.

Fixes and Improvements