Flying Wild Hog heeft Shadow Warrior 3, de shooter die begin maart uitkwam, van een nieuwe update voorzien. Deze patch 1.03 voegt een moeilijkheidsgraad toe voor degenen die wel van een uitdaging houden en voert daarnaast een hoop fixes en aanpassingen door.
Met de update is de Hardcore moeilijkheidsgraad toegevoegd aan Shadow Warrior 3. In deze modus zijn je tegenstanders een stuk sterker en zijn kogels en andere waardevolle items veel schaarser. Verder is met deze nieuwe update de balans van de gameplay verbeterd door aanpassingen aan onder meer wapens en bepaalde vaardigheden. Tot slot zijn er allerlei bugs opgelost.
Alle details van update 1.03 voor Shadow Warrior 3 lees je in de onderstaande patch notes.
Introducing – Hardcore difficulty!
On Hardcore difficulty, enemies hit even harder and use every opportunity to punish your mistakes. Resources also come in less generous numbers, so long story short Grasshopper – don’t get hit and watch your aim! Last stand invulnerability timer has been reduced.
General Balance Changes
- Katana fire attack projectile speed, explosion range and burn chance increased.
- Katana ice attack freeze effect duration reduced.
- Katana’s electric attack range decreased.
- Sidekicks’ damage slightly increased and spread decreased.
- HP amount restored from the Finishers now varies with Difficulty.
- Adjusted the Health Points of certain enemies.
- Enemy Health Points are now the same across difficulties (except bosses).
- Shuriken Spitter does not register headshots anymore.
- Health and Ammo orbs respawn-time now varies with Difficulty.
- The amount of Health and Ammo restored from the orbs now varies with Difficulty.
- Last Stand invulnerability-time decreased.
- Thorn’s damage now varies with Difficulty.
- Kugutsu accuracy and projectile speed increased.
- Laser Shogun laser now stops on enemies.
- Riot Gun range slightly decreased.
- Oni Hanma’s stagger delay increased.
- Lifetime for Seeking Eye and Blade of Hattori have been reduced.
- Removed temporary invincibility after usage of Brain Tonic.
Fixes and Improvements
- Various Balance changes (see below).
- Fix for Achievements not unlocking in rare cases.
- Fix for an unwanted second attack being made with the upgraded Katana if the weapon wheel was used during an attack.
- Fix for the Shuriken Spitter not causing damage during some attacks on the Guardian of The Heart.
- Fix for a bug where the player might get locked in the Guardian of The Heart’s third phase on Hard difficulty.
- Fix for Shogai not reacting to Katana hits if they are performing a melee attack at the time.
- Fix for headshots on Kugutsu from Sidekicks making the ragdoll spin.
- Fix for one of the upgrade points on “The Fast and the Furry” disappearing after the player respawns.
- Fix for some weapons not shooting when the “ranged attack” input is being held while switching between guns.
- Various User Interface fixes.
- Fixes for when the player could fall out of the world.
- Fixes for players leaving the gameplay space.
- Additional checkpoint added to “Doomsday Device” level.
- FOV minimum value set to 80.
- Various progression issues fixed.
- Fix for Thorns popping up inappropriately.
- Fix for a bug where the Thorns wouldn’t wither on the final arena of “Egg Express”.
- Fixed various edge case logic bugs in various levels.
- Fix for a bug where the player could move with the Tanuki in their hands. Shame.
- Fixed LoD and popping issues in various places.
- Fix for a rare crash when performing a Finisher on Chef Oboro Guruma.
- Various performance enhancements.
- Fix for tutorial messages staying on screen after the player’s death.
- Fix for the weapon disappearing when the weapon change was performed right before a cutscene had started.
- Fix for a bug where the player could shoot their weapons during transition cutscenes.
- Fix for the Grappling Hook remaining open after performing certain actions.
- Updates for French, Spanish and Russian localization.
- (PC) Fix for the weapon disappearing when trying to choose an unobtained weapon using keyboard shortcuts.