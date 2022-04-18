Twee maanden geleden kwam de nieuwe The Witch Queen uitbreiding voor Destiny 2 uit. Nu zijn we alweer een tijdje verder en is Bungie ook hard aan het werk om wat bugs te fixen. De aankomende 4.0.1. update zal morgen worden uitgebracht op alle platformen waarop Destiny 2 beschikbaar is.
De volledige lijst aan fixes kan je hieronder bekijken:
Destiny 2 Upcoming Update 4.0.1 Patch Preview:
THE WELLSPRING: ATTACK:
- Fixed an issue that could cause teams to incorrectly wipe during a Master Wellspring when an objective is completed with only a few seconds left on the timer.
- Added a failsafe so that carriable objects in both the ritual and boss phases of a Wellspring won’t spawn out of bounds.
ALTAR OF REFLECTION:
- Fixed an issue where players could not complete the Evidence Board Quest Report: ALTAR-REFLECT due to
- Altar of Reflection not showing up properly.
- More like Altar of Re-Appearance.
VOW OF THE DISCIPLE RAID:
- Fixed an issue where Rhulk would suddenly become shy and no longer transition back to his initial phase properly, effectively blocking progress.
- Fixed an issue where the Caretaker’s dynamic health threshold UI would not consistently display for all players.
TRIALS OF OSIRIS:
- Fixed an issue where players were not receiving the expected rewards on post-Flawless wins.
TEXT CHAT:
- Virtual keyboard support is now available for console text chat.
- Improvements have been made to make text chat messages more legible.
- Added a System Message text field that is italicized to display system text.
- Local chat now has an orange tint to it for differentiation, no longer the white color.
- Clearer chat color distinction for in-game colorblind settings.
WEAPON CRAFTING:
- Added a consumable item that allows viewing of Element counts.
- This can be acquired through the Relic Conduit.
- It is not a limited item, you can discard and reacquire it anytime.
ARTIFACT:
- Players with all 25 artifact mods unlocked can still reset the artifact for no additional Glimmer cost.
- Once all 25 artifact mods are unlocked, resets from that point on are free.
ABILITIES:
- Fixed an issue where Devour would sometimes grant less buff time if multiple targets were killed in quick succession.
- Added aim assist targeting to enemy Axion Bolt secondary projectiles to help players hit bolts that are chasing both themselves and fellow allies.
